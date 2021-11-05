The lesson of the FAO director: “This is how we feed the world”

CREMONA – «Our history is a small river that flows into a large sea. What awaits you young people ». This is how the general director of the FAO, the Chinese Qu Dongyu, connected from Rome on video with the main hall of theCatholic University of Sacred Heart. Following his lectio magistralis at the Santa Monica campus, many students from all over the world, his deputy Maurizio Martina, the ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi, Director General for Development Cooperation of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the mayor of Cremona, Gianluca Galimberti, the dean of the Faculty Marco Trevisan, Lorenzo Morelli, Director of the Department of Food Science and Technology for a Sustainable Agri-food Supply Chain (DiSTAS) e Francesca Pisaneschi, student representative.

FOOD AND FOOD: THE CHALLENGES

The FAO director provided an overview of the challenges facing contemporary food production and nutrition and a vision of how they can be overcome. Quoting the words of the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg who in recent days dismissed the speeches of world leaders on climate as “bla bla bla”, Qu Dongyu he explained the commitments of the FAO to move “from blah blah blah to concrete action”. At the end of the exhibition there were many questions from the students. To the point that only some were placed live, while the others were collected in a document that was sent to Rome. AND the FAO director appreciated: “I was a professor in China and I know that there is a lot to learn from students”. The whole event was held in English, underlining even more the international character of the morning. The connection with Cremona, “Lombard city that embodies the richness of the soil and the gastronomic excellence of the Po valley, the most precious territory in Italy” was organized as part of #InsiemepergliSDG, the campaign to build awareness of sustainable development in communities.

THE 4 FAO IMPROVEMENT GOALS

A lot of Italy in the report by the director of the FAO, a United Nations organization based in Rome. And Qu Dongyu is

“Current agri-food systems are not working. Too often they create harmful vicious circles “

started in 1945 showing the photos of the time and underlining that the roots of FAO are Italian. It has therefore paid tribute to Italy’s century-old vision of food as a central issue of international cooperation, but also to its current commitment as one of the leading economies of the G20. During the lectio magistralis, the focus shifted continuously from the global to the national and local level illustrating what Qu described as a holistic and partnership-driven approach to agri-food systems. He then outlined the four improvement objectives defined by the FAO in its strategic framework within the 2030 Agenda: better and targeted production, better nutrition, better environment and better life. Objectives described as interconnected macro areas that need coordinated international policies. «The current agri-food systems – he said – are not working. Too often they create harmful vicious circles ». AND Qu then urged governments to adopt stimulus policies that harness the power of innovation, technology and big data.. In this context, Covid was a warning signal about the fragility of food security, but it also proved to be an opportunity to reassess how we address the remaining causes of hunger and build resilience against threats to better rebuild.

THE INVITATION OF MAYOR GALIMBERTI

In addition, the director general of the FAO wanted applaud the Italian expertise in promoting its food products highly linked to the territory: “Italy has offered developing nations an example of how to build from the local level and then move up the value chain.” At the end by the mayor Galimberti came the invitation to Qu Dongyu so that the next meeting takes place in presence in Cremona.