The Matrix Resurrections: in the new photos Neo and Morpheus collide

The new photos that come from appear to be quite intriguing The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the film saga that will have it again Keanu Reeves as Neo, e Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Morpheus. The two are the protagonists of some of the photos published, in which the classic clash in training is replicated.

Here are the new photos of The Matrix Resurrections, proposed by Entertainment Weekly.

The same new interpreter of Morpheus spoke about his character, describing him as a figure in search of himself, and who can be considered a new incarnation of the character. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also talked about the fact that new rules of the Matrix will be shown.

In the cast of Matrix 4, in addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, who will reprise their historic roles, there are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Brian J. Smith, Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff. The new chapter of the Wachowski sisters’ film saga this time has only Lana Wachowski at work, directing and writing.

The release of the feature film in Italian cinemas is scheduled for December 22, 2021. We recall that the first film of the saga was released in 1999, followed by two sequels, entitled Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, which were both brought to cinemas in the 2002.



