The medical specialists of the future: ready to take care of health in Puerto Rico

Dr. Andrea San Antonio Sierra, 30, is clear about her goals in the field of health in the country: to regain the trust of patients and provide them with optimal care.

Since last May, San Antonio Sierra has been part of the new breed of 41 doctors who completed their training in the Graduate Medical Education of San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center.

“At least, in my generation, we are committed to the patient. We want to make that change and we want patients to have confidence in the doctor again because we all want the patient to come out well, to be cured and to be able to improve his lifestyle, ”said Dr. San Antonio Sierra.

The San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center has the largest private medical residency program in Puerto Rico. It offers specialties in internal medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, general surgery, and cardiology subspecialty.

The San Lucas Graduate Medical Education Program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME)body that governs medical residences in the United States.

Importance of training on the island

Given the constant emigration of health professionals, the training of doctors on the island has become more relevant.

For San Antonio Sierra, it is not only about doctors specializing, but also about maintaining their practice of medicine in the country. “In Puerto Rico, all kinds of doctors are needed. There is even a need for many who do not specialize because we need doctors who are the primary ones, the one who is in charge of the patient in all his conditions, ”he pointed out.

After finishing his medical residency in May, in the specialty of internal medicine, San Antonio Sierra decided to embark on another journey: a subspecialty in cardiology.

unique experience

San Antonio Sierra narrated that the variety of specializations allowed him to delve into other branches and perceive how they connect with the sole purpose of helping the patient.

“In San Lucas, one sees all kinds of pathology in a direct way. When one is a resident it is a direct exposure with supervision, but you feel a little more autonomous”, he shared about his clinical experience in the past three years.

