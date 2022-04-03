Sports

The millions of dollars that FIFA will give for soccer in Honduras

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The football box is full: FIFA plans to reach a record income of 7,000 million dollars (6,300 million euros) after the World Cup-2022 in Qatar (November 21-December 18), despite the effects of the covid-19 crisis.

The International Federation of Football Association announced in Doha that the Football Federations, among them those of Honduraswill receive an important sum of money that will be used for the improvement of each of the federations.

President Gianni Infantino revealed that with FIFA’s new development programme, Forward 3.0, we will see a 25% increase.

“An increase of 25% means that compared to 2016, when I became president, each association will receive USD 8 million over four years. This means seven times more funds than in 2016, which are properly invested in solidarity and football development projects. This USD 2.2 billion will go directly to the development programs of the member associationsInfantino said.

In this way the Fenafuth (National Football Federation of Honduras) will be receiving 8 million dollars over a period of four years.

This important sum of money will have to be reflected in the development of infrastructure, women’s soccer and the rest of the minor Honduran soccer teams.

