the Mini PC with Ryzen 7 that will make you forget about desktops

What we suggest to you today is a real beast as far as Mini PC. This is the Beelink SER3, an extremely compact computer equipped with a processor Ryzen top of the range capable of offering performance, sometimes even superior to a traditional desktop and ready for Windows 11.

Beelink SER3 Mini PC: technical characteristics

The design is minimal and elegant, with a case made entirely of metal and excellent finishes. The upper bulkhead and the two side panels are fully meshed to ensure perfect airflow. A processor takes care of moving the computer AMD Ryzen 7 3750H, a quad-core CPU with 8 threads and a maximum frequency of ben 4GHz. This is supported by ben 16 GB of DDR4 RAM memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The whole is fully expandable. RAM memory can be increased to 32GB thanks to the configuration dual channel. Mass storage can be extended either by replacing the pre-installed SSD or by adding a second disk 2.5 inch HDD / SSD. Not to be overlooked, then, is the integrated video card Radeon Vega 10 which allows you to play the latest titles in Full HD at a good framerate, with the necessary compromises clearly. This is a very high level configuration, ideal for professionals or for those who want something less bulky than a desktop, but without compromising in terms of performance.

When it comes to connectivity, there really is everything you could possibly need. The USB ports are four and all with specification USB 3.0 high speed for data transfer. With a bandwidth of 5Gbps making transfers or backups will take very little. Two audio / video outputs, both HDMI, which you add to the door USB Type-C allow you to connect up to 3 monitors with a maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz. Do not miss the door RJ45 Gigabit LAN which guarantees the best network performance thanks to the cable connection. Wireless connections including the Dual band Wi-Fi and the Bluetooth 4.0. Basically, a real alternative to the desktop in an extremely small and versatile format.

Thanks to a coupon activated from the page, the Beelink SER3 is available on Amazon to 561.99 euros for a saving of 38 euros on the list price.