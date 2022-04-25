The MLB world celebrates and congratulates Miguel Cabrera on his 3,000th hit
Miguel Cabrera has joined an elite club, scoring his 3,000th career hit with a single off fellow Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies. Cabrera is also the seventh player in major league history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs, joining Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodríguez.
Cabrera has been an absolute force of nature at the plate from almost the moment he entered the league, and he remains an overwhelming presence in his 20th season. A career .310 hitter himself, he led the major leagues in batting average four times, hitting over .320 for five straight years. He won the AL MVP in 2012 with a .330/.393/.606 slash line, winning the first Triple Crown in 45 years, and won the MVP award again the following year by hitting .348/.442/. 636, with 44 homers in both seasons. In addition to those laurels, Cabrera has won seven Silver Sluggers and helped lead the Marlins to the 2003 World Series title.
Befitting his status as a universally respected veteran, Cabrera’s achievement was celebrated by some of the biggest names in baseball.
Congratulations @Miguel Cabrera 3k!!! 🔥🔥🔥
— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) April 23, 2022
congratulations to the legend @Miguel Cabrera on 3000!
— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 23, 2022
just watched @Miguel Cabrera get his 3000th hit. Arguably the best right handed hitter of all time.
— Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) April 23, 2022
Huge congratulations to @Miguel Cabrera on 3k hits!! One of the best to ever do it! https://t.co/D1ruYuTS86
— Brent Suter (@bruter24) April 23, 2022
Congratulations @Miguel Cabrera We rejoice with you all Venezuelans 🇻🇪🇻🇪👏👏🙏 pic.twitter.com/mIaXaH9DLB
– Robinson Chirinos (@robinson28ch) April 23, 2022
Congratulations @Miguel Cabrera on 3000!! #greatness
— Mitch Haniger (@M_Hanny17) April 23, 2022
🔥🔥3000 hits HISTORY my Brother 🔥🔥@Miguel Cabrera pic.twitter.com/MFZzXkaU4q
– Eduardo Jose Escobar (@escobardelapica) April 23, 2022
Wow 3000. Way to go my brother pic.twitter.com/PwXSO1B6Uf
— Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) April 23, 2022
One of the greatest teammates and smartest hitters I’ve ever met. Congrats to the goat!!! https://t.co/2VPB2G2lfU
— Derek Holland (@Dutch_Oven45) April 23, 2022
In that pitch ten fold. Just having a guy, fresh off a triple crown, tell you one of your pitches plays is so big for a rookie, and definitely helped me build confidence as a big leaguer. Something I’ll never forget. So congrats Miggy, you truly are a legend.
— Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) April 23, 2022