The MLB world celebrates and congratulates Miguel Cabrera on his 3,000th hit

Miguel Cabrera has joined an elite club, scoring his 3,000th career hit with a single off fellow Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies. Cabrera is also the seventh player in major league history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs, joining Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodríguez.

Cabrera has been an absolute force of nature at the plate from almost the moment he entered the league, and he remains an overwhelming presence in his 20th season. A career .310 hitter himself, he led the major leagues in batting average four times, hitting over .320 for five straight years. He won the AL MVP in 2012 with a .330/.393/.606 slash line, winning the first Triple Crown in 45 years, and won the MVP award again the following year by hitting .348/.442/. 636, with 44 homers in both seasons. In addition to those laurels, Cabrera has won seven Silver Sluggers and helped lead the Marlins to the 2003 World Series title.

Befitting his status as a universally respected veteran, Cabrera’s achievement was celebrated by some of the biggest names in baseball.

