The most anticipated premiere films in July 2022: from ‘The invisible agent’ to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

July has traditionally been associated with blockbusters, but in 2022 the seventh month of the year will have stories for all tastes. Among the most outstanding premiere films that reach theaters and streaming platforms in Spain we have a new Marvel movie (Thor: Love and Thunder), a blockbuster with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans with which Netflix wants to have its own 007 (the unseen agent) or a Christmas comedy released in the middle of summer.

This will also be a month to see new films from auteurs like Mia Hansen-Løve (Bergmann’s Island) and Alex Garland (Menu) or to be surprised with Dan Stevens and Nicolas Cage in The perfect man Y Pig. With good cinema it is easier to face the temperatures of July.

‘Bergman’s Island’ (Movie theaters)

Cinema within the cinema in ‘Bergman’s Island’.



Release date: 1st of July

A couple of American filmmakers retreat to the island of Fårö, where Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman lived, in search of inspiration to write their next films. As summer progresses and his fascination with the mysterious landscapes of the island increases, the border between reality and fiction will soon blur when the viewer witnesses the reunion of a couple who recover an old love.

Director Mia Hansen-Løve, winner of the Luna de Valencia Award at the Valencia Cinema Jove Festival, signs an original reflection on inspiration and creativity in a film inspired by her devotion to the work of Ingmar Bergman and her marriage to director Olivier Assayas . Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie are the two romantic couples in the most personal film by the author of Eden Y Futurepresented in competition at the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (Movie theaters)

Natalie Portman has powers in the new Thor movie.



Release date: July 8

The God of Thunder embarks on a journey unlike anything he has faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

With Thor: Love and ThunderChris Hemsworth will become the first actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to star in four movies. The Australian will have to share the spotlight with Chris Pratt; Natalie Portman, back in the saga with one of the most famous plots of the character’s comics, and Christian Bale, an atypical choice who debuts in superhero movies with another of his characteristic radical image changes. The star of the show, however, will be a Taika Waititi who revolutionized the character with Thor: Ragnaröka film that gave the Norse god a facelift and left Kenneth Branagh’s vision behind.

‘The Perfect Man’ (Amazon Prime Video)

Dan Stevens is ‘The Perfect Man’.



Release date: July 8

Alma is a scientist who works at the famous Pergamon museum in Berlin. In order to obtain funds for her research, she agrees to participate in an unusual study. For three weeks she will live with a humanoid robot that is programmed to fit her personality and needs. This is how Alma meets Tom, a highly developed machine that has been created solely and exclusively to make her happy.

Maren Eggert took home the Silver Bear for her performance as a cynical scientist who finds love in a most unexpected place in The perfect mana title that refers to the robot played by Dan Stevens (the cousin Matthew of downton abbey) with a flawless and surprising German accent. The director and screenwriter Maria Schrader radically changes the third after the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox with a charismatic film that works both romantically and in its existential reflection.

‘Father there is only one 3’ (Movie theaters)





Release date: July 14

Christmas is coming. The children accidentally break a Nativity scene figurine from their father’s collection and must by all means get an equal one, the problem is that it is a unique antique piece. Sara, the eldest daughter breaks up with her boyfriend, Ocho, who will try to recover her favors with the help of her father-in-law, Javier. Precisely Javier’s father-in-law, Marisa’s father, will be welcomed into the family home to spend the holidays after her recent separation, which will not leave Javier’s mother, Milagros, indifferent. Rocío, the folklore of the family, who has been playing the Virgin for several Christmases, is relegated this year to playing the shepherdess, something that her father, Javier, is not willing to assume.

After giving a pulse to the coronavirus and the crisis in movie theaters with the premiere of Father there is only one 2: The arrival of the mother-in-law, Santiago Segura will once again go against what is established with a Christmas movie released in the middle of July. Antonio Resines and The rapper ‘Elbrows’ are the most important signings of a film that will try to continue bringing joy to the industry and cinemas in Spain: the first two installments of Father there is only one they are in the top of the 25 highest grossing films of our cinema.

‘The invisible agent’ (Movie theaters and Netflix)

Ryan Gosling in ‘The Invisible Agent’.



Release date: July 15 (Movie theaters) and July 22 (Netflix)

CIA agent Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, is broken out of a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy, Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned death merchant. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda covers his back. She will need it.

Netflix wants the next big Hollywood blockbuster to premiere right in your living room. The streaming platform has paid more than 200 million dollars to try to create its own Bond saga from a still unpublished novel by Mark Greaney. The project’s directors are Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of the last two installments in the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page (the great revelation of The Bridgertosn) lead the spectacular cast of the unseen agentan action thriller that will have a technical theatrical release before hitting Netflix.

‘Pig’ (Movie theaters)

Release date: July 15

A truffle hunter living alone and isolated in the wilds of Oregon returns to Portland to retrieve his beloved truffle pig, which has been stolen from him. One of the most acclaimed performances in Nicolas Cage’s career is the great claim of this drama called a deconstruction of John Wick and that leads to the career of the protagonist of The unbearable weight of a huge talent in a very exciting direction.

‘Men’ (Movie theaters)

‘Men’ is the new film by Alex Garland.



Release date: July 22

After suffering a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping that she has found the ideal place to heal. But something or someone seems to be stalking her. What begins as a latent dread will end up becoming a true nightmare, inhabited by memories of her and her darkest fears.

Alex Garland has aroused reactions of all kinds during his time at the Cannes Festival with a mysterious film with which he continues to explore his devotion to genre cinema. Director of Former Machine Y Annihilation continues to explore its disturbing atmospheres with a Jessie Buckley showcase vehicle (fresh from her Oscar nomination for the dark daughter) and a chameleon-like Rory Kinnear.

‘Lunana, a yak at school’ (Movie theaters)

‘Moon. A Yak in the Classroom’, the surprise this year in the international Oscar category.



Release date: July 22

Bhutan got its first International Oscar nomination with the story of Ugyen, a young teacher in Bhutan who shirks his duties while planning to go to Australia to become a singer. As a reprimand, his superiors send him to the most remote school in the world, a glacial Himalayan village called Lunana. After an exhausting journey, Ugyen arrives in Lunana, where he finds himself without electricity or heating, in a school with no windows or blackboard. Desperate, he wants to give up and leave as soon as possible but, little by little, he sees himself conquered by the simplicity, kindness and desire to learn of the little ones and their families.

