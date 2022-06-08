“The music industry is changing records”

From “beatlemania” to the hysteria of K-pop fans, from the lucrative merchandising of Elvis Presley to the coffins-sex toys of Mylène Farmer, from the Walkman of high school students in 1980 to the Deezer account of college students in 2022, music irrigates our daily lives. and seems eternal. However, what changes and reversals of situation!

The music industry has reinvented itself, from production (between majors and short circuits, via crowdfunding) to distribution (always record stores, tomorrow’s festivals and streaming platforms) and, of course, the marketing (what by-product to sell the punk spirit?), finance (catalogues, a profitable investment?) and rock criticism (the music press, no future?). An overview of these mutations is offered by Alban Jamin and Joan Le Goff in their book “La musique change de Disque” (L’Harmattan Edition), of which we offer you the good sheets here.

Money Honey

Elvis Presley was the first star to truly establish a range of derivative products in his image. As early as 1956, his manager, Colonel Parker, had signed a contract with Henry “Hank” Saperstein, the director of Special Products Inc.a thriving license management company that had already understood the essentials of branding : the universality of the star and the emotional need of the buyer. On August 25, 1956, Billboard Magazine announced the launch of clothing, jewelry and objects branded “Elvis” as well as the promotional visit of the singer in the most popular points of sale.

The musician was now a cultural product resulting from a marketing approach designing him a coherent aesthetic (a heartbroken rebel) for a perfectly targeted audience (teenagers). Precursor, the King proposed the fetish object of this economic revolution: the t-shirt, both a sign of belonging to a group of amateurs, but also an advertising vehicle allowing the omnipresence of the name of the star in society.

In early 1957, the estimate for “Elvis” merchandise was $55 million, a fortune at the time. Presley never stopped cultivating his merchandising, the brand taking on an almost mystical dimension after his death in 1977. At the head of Elvis Presley EnterprisesLisa-Marie, his daughter, grew the empire and Forbes announced that Presley was the 5e highest-paid dead celebrity of 2020 with $23 million (so he is richer than when he died). The arrival of a luxurious biopic in June 2022 should rekindle the interest of the youngest and energize the Tupelo trucker’s licensing fees.

Cognac in rap

Today, Beyoncé and Rihanna praise Adidas or Puma, Justin Timberlake composes jingles for McDonald’s (“I’m Lovin’it”) while Alicia Keys praises the anti-acne soap Proactiv. The counterparties are concerts sponsored by the brand, product placement in clips, interviews or photo sessions. The brand reaches the artist’s audience and reaches a coveted but sometimes inaccessible age target.

Of course, the ultimate for a product is to be quoted, consumed and acclaimed without paying anything. This miracle happened at the Courvoisier house whose cognac floods the song (and the video) of Busta Rhymes Pass the Courvoisier (2000). American sales soared and the other Charente alcohol brands immediately also played the rap card (Ferrand and Snoop Dog, Hennesy and Nas, Cognac d’Ussé and Jay-Z, etc.).

Kiss? Kiss? Bank ! Bank !

Through its excess, its humor and its cynical apology for capitalism, the American hard rock group Kiss has become a worldwide phenomenon. His name is now a registered trademark currently estimated at more than a billion dollars and offering to date more than 3,000 types of products. It seemed rather unlikely that a band with an aesthetic that blended Kabuki makeup and warrior gearheroic-fantasy becomes the archetype of a vertiginous diversification of products. However, from 1977, the system was operating at full capacity: comic books of superheroes, range of toys from the Mego brand, pinball machine, “Kiss on Tour” board game, series of trading cards, radio and phonograph.



Kevin Winter/AFP



Today, the group offers coffee, men’s (“Kiss Him”) and women’s (“Kiss Her”) beauty products, platinum Visa cards, beer pong, a Kiss-opoly or games for PlayStation (“Kiss Pinball”). For earthly pleasures, the Kiss Kondoms will know how to lead on the roads of lust. But for a ticket to the afterlife, you’ll need the Kiss Kasket, a $4,500 coffin from Eternal Image (a pet cremation urn is also available).

The tape, the tape, we found the tape!

The central character of blockbusters franchise Guardians of the Galaxy (2014, 2017) and the series for teenagers 13 Reasons Why (2017) was given for dead and well and truly buried. But the audio cassette has not said its last sound… In 2019, when, snuggled up under your duvet, you can access 70 million songs online with a click, American record stores sold 75,000 recorded cassettes. Back to the 1980s, as in the vintage series Stranger Things (2016)? Not so simple because the best-selling album was a novelty signed by the young Billie Eilish (When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, 2019), itself born long after the reign of vinyls, cassettes and other CDs. And, in 2021, when Lou Ottens, its Dutch inventor, died at the age of 94, the cassette saw its American sales increase by more than 30%…

What do consumers want? Do not buy ephemeral, have in hand an object that can be offered, shared, customized, while being easier to transport than vinyl (and much cheaper!). The 14,000 copies of Chromatica (Lady Gaga, 2020) sold in the United Kingdom where the album was No. 1 in the Top 40 reflect a real enthusiasm for recent albums while, at the same time, sales of classics from the XXe century on specialized platforms such as Discogs can reach staggering sums: a cassette ofIllmatic, Nas’ debut album (1994), went for $14,000. The site has also revealed a list of 100 cassettes worth more than 500 dollars each. At the top, a limited series of Prince (The Versace Experience. Prelude 2 Gold1995)…

The tribute bandsanalog sound logic

If France can be proud that in 2011 Serge Gainsbourg stabbed Johnny Hallyday, it is because the lookalikes of stars lead a life of rivalries exacerbated by skimpy stamps. These multi-purpose hall celebrations are an epiphenomenon, just as much as the conventions – quaint but very popular – of approximate Elvis look-alikes.



Editions L’Harmattan



The striking fact in the register of the quasi-elevated to the rank of musical art is the emergence since the beginning of the 2000s of a fashion for groups “in the manner of” which, on the pretext of homage and vocal similarity, fill halls and perform across the globe. Result: in 2022, the tours of Jean-Baptiste Guégan (double vocal dubbed by those close to Johnny Hallyday) or fake Dire Straits and pseudo-Pink Floyd guarantee more revenue than those of original artists, alive and well and in activity. These ersatz compete in imagination to adorn themselves with an evocative name (Proxy Music, AC/Dshe, Antartic Monkeys, Illegal Eagles, Fake That or The Rabeats) while others have to face global competition: the cover bands who squeal like the group of late Freddie Mercury are counted by tens!

Two strategies stand out: the perfect musical duplication of a group that has disappeared, with or without its consent (Back to The Police), or deliberate shifting (such as Gabba, who uses Swedish soup with Ramones sauce). If The Rolling Bidochons of the 1990s had the merit of explicit parody, does the modern world really need the Mini-Kiss, dwarfs made up like Americans with iconic makeup? The answer is uncertain because some of these groups are of good level. Who remembers that originally Placebo was the tribute band of Cure?

Alban Jamin is a musician (within the Berceau des Volontés Sauvages group, Altaar Records), a film teacher (Auguste and Louis Lumière high school, Lyon) and a film project manager for the Academic Delegation for Arts and Culture in Lyon..