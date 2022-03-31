the new covid rules on green passes, masks, transport and school

Back to normal. Tomorrow, Friday 1 April, after two years Italy will say goodbye to the covid state of emergency. The gradual easing of anti-coronavirus measures and more restrictive rules to limit the contagion from covid-19 will therefore start. What will change and what will not change? From the green pass, to the super green pass, passing through masks and quarantines, the Government has set up a sort of calendar that removes the imposed restrictions.

The biggest news is that from 1 April the green pass will no longer be necessary to go to the hairdresser, to the bank, to public offices. Stop the green certificate also on vehicles, in outdoor restaurants, museums, spas and cultural centers.

On the other hand, the basic green pass remains for accessing the workplace. All this until April 30th. From May 1st, then, other news with the farewell to the code that certifies the vaccine, the cure or the negative anti-covid tampon, even in the workplace, and if the infections allow it also the obligation to wear the ffp2 masks on the public transport.

Quarantines and masks

From 1 April only those infected with covid will go into quarantine. Close contacts of a positive will now all apply self-monitoring for 10 days, with the need to wear the Ffp2 mask indoors and swab after 5 days (or sooner if symptoms appear). The mask remains mandatory indoors until April 30, excluding private homes, when it is not possible to maintain the distance. The surgical mask will suffice for work.

What changes on buses, trams, planes, ships and trains

From 1 April the green pass will no longer be used to travel on public transport of local transport. Until the end of next month, however, it will not be possible to say goodbye to FFp2 masks to get on buses, trams and subways. Those who travel on planes, ships, ferries, trains and long-distance buses, on the other hand, need the basic green document (the swab with negative results to which they were subjected in the previous 48 hours is also valid) + ffp2 mask. Then we go to the free all. From 1 May, unless extended, the obligation of the protective device will also lapse.

The rules for the school from April 1st

As the Ministry of Education points out, in all institutions of the education, school and training system, the use of surgical masks (or masks of greater protective efficacy) remains, except for children up to six years of age and for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of masks.

Regarding the management of positive cases. In kindergartens and early childhood education services: in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and educators, as well as for girls and children over the age of six, the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. If symptoms appear, an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or molecular test is mandatory. If you are still symptomatic, the test must be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification. The vaccination obligation for all school staff remains until 15 June.

The rules for bars, restaurants and hotels

To consume indoors, at the counter or sitting at the table, from 1 April in bars and restaurants it will be sufficient to show the basic green pass (the one you get with a tampon and which lasts 48 hours). Basic green pass also required to access the canteens. Via the Green pass, even the basic one, instead, if you sit at the outdoor tables of bars and restaurants. From Friday to April, therefore, there is no obligation to present the green pass in hotels and other accommodation facilities.

What changes in offices, shops and swimming pools

Smart working can be applied until June 30 without entering into individual agreements with workers. From 1 April, the green pass, neither the super nor the basic one, will no longer be necessary to access the bank, post office or public offices. Same thing in shops and shopping centers, where green certification will no longer be needed. Both in shops and in public offices it will be enough to wear the surgical mask. Until April 30, to access the swimming pools and gyms you will still need to be in possession of the Super green pass.

The over 50 and the vaccination obligation

From April 1st, the over 50s will no longer have to have the so-called green pass strengthened at work, but the basic green pass will be sufficient until April 30th, so there will no longer be suspension from work in the absence of a super green pass. However, the vaccination obligation remains until 15 June. The suspension in the absence of Covid-19 vaccination will remain only for healthcare personnel, hospital workers and RSA workers. Only for them, and therefore no longer for school workers, the security sector and law enforcement, there is an extension of the vaccine obligation to 31 December. For teachers as well as for police, defense, public rescue, local police and university workers, the vaccination obligation remains until June 15, 2022.

The rules for the stadium

To go to the stadium you will need the basic green pass. In sports facilities, in the case of indoor events, the Super green pass is still required. In the latter case, it is also necessary to wear the Ffp2 mask. From 1 April the capacity of stadiums and sports facilities returns to 100%, both indoors and outdoors.

The rules for museums, cinemas and theaters

From Friday 1 April the rules and methods of access to places of culture and entertainment change. With the end of the state of emergency, in fact, the Super green pass will no longer be necessary – at least until April 30 – to participate in the shows that take place outdoors. Different, however, the rules for those indoors.

For access to museums, archaeological parks, exhibitions, archives, libraries and other places of culture, inform the Ministry of Culture in a note, the possession of the reinforced green pass or the basic one is no longer required. The obligation to use surgical masks remains. With regard to cinemas, theaters and concerts from 1 to 30 April 2022, for participation in the shows that take place indoors, the possession of the so-called reinforced green pass and the obligation to wear FFP2 masks is required. From 1 to 30 April 2022, for participation in the shows that take place outdoors, the so-called basic green pass and the obligation to wear FFP2 masks are required.

Private parties and discos

To celebrate weddings, graduations, birthdays, communions, the rules do not change: all participants must still have the Super green pass. The Super green pass is also required to go to the disco, where the surgical mask will be sufficient, to be removed while dancing. The discos will return to full capacity.