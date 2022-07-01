The new Nissan Z will arrive in Puerto Rico this summer

The 2023 version of the iconic nissan Z will arrive at dealerships in Puerto Rico in the middle of this summer, the commercial director of the brand on the island, Juan Santana Chea, reported Thursday.

Developed by a passionate team of designers and engineers, the new Nissan Z is expected to wow sports car enthusiasts with its design.

“The iconic Z will feature features that go beyond the whine of the engine or the graceful curves of the design. Z will represent and convey the spirit of Nissan as a passionate and innovative challenger.”Santana Chea indicated in a press release.

The seventh generation of this vehicle will retain the authenticity of the Z, while It will incorporate the latest technologies that are part of the brand’s DNA, such as the “Nissan Intelligent Mobility” driver assistance system and “Nissan Connect”.which keeps the driver connected with the road and with his life, while offering safety throughout the journey, added Santana Chea.

The 2022 Nissan Frontier will arrive at dealerships this coming Monday, September 27. (Supplied)

This version is available in SV, Pro-X and Pro-4X grades. (Supplied)

Frontier’s towing capacity is rated at up to 6,720 pounds. (Supplied)

It has a 9-inch color touch screen and another 7-inch driver assistance screen. (Supplied)

It has a 3.8-liter engine and 310 horsepower. (Supplied)

Its sale price ranges from $40,875 to $49,995. (Supplied)

The new Frontier’s towing capacity is rated at up to 6,720 pounds. (Supplied)

It also boasts Nissan Safety Shield 360 safety and assistance technologies. (Supplied)

The 2023 model boasts a sleek and attractive exterior design, with a silhouette that showcases classic 240Z proportions, including a long bonnet and low rear stance.

To optimize the exterior design, Nissan Z designers incorporated the LED lighting system in the headlights and taillights, creating a unique and modern design.

Santana Chea specified that the Z will be available in three grades: Sport, Performance and Proto. Depending on grade, it will be offered with a choice of a six-speed manual transmission or a new nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

All three grades will be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, generating an output of 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. from 1600 to 5200 rpm.

The legendary Nissan Z was introduced in 1969 under the Datsun brand and has been wowing sports car enthusiasts ever since.