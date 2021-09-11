The Old Way: the Western with Nicolas Cage

Lactor Nicolas Cage is ready to debut in the Western world with the films “The Old Way” and “Butcher’s Crossing” as reported by the Hollywood Reporter

In an interview with the newspaper Deadline, the actor admitted that he is very excited to star in this new universe that sees him protagonist for the first time.

“The Old Way” tells the story of a retired gunslinger who has chosen a peaceful existence and works in a convenience store he owns. When his wife dies due to some outlaws, he will seek revenge and in this adventure he will be accompanied by a special partner: his daughter. The screenplay for the film was written by Carl W. Lucas with Brett Donowho as director. Actor Nicolas Cage will also star in another western, namely, “Butcher’s Crossing ” which will tell about a trip through Colorado. Capstone Pictures and Intercut Capital are co-financing and producing the film.

The Old Way: Western Movie News

The interpreter said it will be a great challenge and that he feels excited and inspired to try his hand at the complex characters of the films “The Old Way “ And “Butcher’s Crossing “. Director Donowho also said how a privilege and honor it is to work with such a versatile actor.

The peculiar thing is that Nicolas will be shooting both films at the same time in Montana.

After the release of the acclaimed “Pig “, the actor is ready to surprise us again with this vengeful western. There is still no news on the release date of “The Old Way ” but surely we are very curious and we can’t wait to see Nicolas Cage put to the test in this new experience.

