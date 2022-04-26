The pandemic changes the criteria of the Generalitat Valenciana, which authorizes Medicine at the UA in 2023

Related news

The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, confirmed this morning what had been an open secret since Monday on the UA campus in San Vicente del Raspeig. The Ministry of Health has finally given the go-ahead for the implementation of the Medicine degree at the University of Alicante (UA), a long demand since 1996 when the faculty was segregated to create the birth of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) .

The lack of doctors in the pandemic seems to be what has precipitated this decision that was formally required with all the reports in its favor during the former rector’s mandate Manuel Palomar and that the rector has continued Amparo Navarro.

In fact, it seems that what has accelerated the decision is the UMH’s refusal to increase medicine vacancies by 10%, a request motivated by the shortage of health personnel that the pandemic has highlighted. With the decision of the Valencian Government, they will go from the current 770 registrations to 845.

The Minister of Universities has been asking the UA and the UMH for two years to come to an agreement so as not to overlap in this teaching but no consensual solution had been reached.

The AU just needed the aaccreditation of the Agència Valenciana d’Avaluació i Prospecció (AVAP) after obtaining in 2018 the verification of the title granted by the National Quality Agency (Aneca). And it is that the previous socialist minister, Carmen Montón, rejected the authorization of places in public hospitals to carry out internships. The AU then presented the support of private hospitals.

In the appearance it has not been confirmed where these practices will be done but it has been confirmed where the degree will be taught, in the old College. And also, when the first course will start, not next year, but in 2023-24.

Increase in places

In total, and according to Efe, the Valencian public universities have 770 places in the Medicine degree and 778 in the MIR specialty, ora figure that represents 30% more than when the tripartite arrived at the Generalitat.



The UA Faculty of Medicine will receive the first students in the 2023/24 academic year and will join the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, with which must be coordinated for the planning of practices of specialties in the coming years.



In this way, the UA will recover these studies more than a quarter of a century later since Medicine it was one of the faculties with which the Alicante teaching institution was founded 43 years ago but it was separated in 1996 due to the creation of the UMH, which since then has been the head of the Sant Joan d’Alacant campus.



The president explained that the Consell he chairs has given the green light to this new faculty in a decision “meditated and thought in the general interest of Alicante and the Valencian public university system” in a context in which the covid-19 health pandemic has shown that “lessons must be learned from the worst situations”.



Among them, that Health is “a precious asset” and that there is a “need to strengthen education in the health field”, where the province of Alicante was “deficit” and adding synergies with the current Faculty of Medicine of the UMH.



In an intervention in which he reminded the people of Alicante Francis Balmis (smallpox vaccine advocate) and Francis More (one of the fathers of hematology), Puig pointed out that more than a thousand young people from the province of Alicante cannot take these studies and added that although there will only be 75 new places, some of them “will have more opportunity to follow their vocation.”



The rector of the UA, Amparo Navarro, has described as “exciting” this day for the confirmation of the “good news” that the institution will again offer these studies with the highest teaching quality.



“It is an opportunity for the province and for biomedical research,” The rector has stressed, who from now on will work on a financing plan that allows facing this challenge “with the best resources and the best infrastructures”.



On the start of Medicine, he has reported that the regulations gives a period of two courses from the time the authorization is obtained and has added that due to the dates on which the approval has been achieved, the implementation in September 2022 is “hasty” because the budget and staffing are already closed.



On specialty practices, the Minister of Health, Ana Barcelohas stated that at the time the UA will sit down with the UMH to “order the resources and offer an adequate distribution so that all those who specialize have hospital centers”.



