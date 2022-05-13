The President of the Republic of Cuba decrees an official duel › Explosion at the Hotel Saratoga › Granma

NewsWorld

The President of the Republic of Cuba decrees an official duel › Explosion at the Hotel Saratoga

On the occasion of the deep pain of our people in the face of the unfortunate accident that occurred at the Saratoga Hotel on May 6, in which 44 compatriots and one Spanish citizen have lost their lives to date, and after the rescue actions were completed and rescue, the President of the Republic of Cuba agreed to decree OFFICIAL DUEL from 6:00 a.m. on May 13 to 12:00 p.m. on May 14.

During the term of the OFFICIAL DUEL The Lone Star Flag must be flown at half-staff in public buildings and military institutions.

NOTE FROM THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE OF CUBA

In correspondence with the OFFICIAL MOURNING decreed by the President of the Republic, comrade Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez, the Ministry of Culture announces the suspension of cultural events and public activities scheduled for Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, throughout the country, including those related to the International Book Fair in the western region.

Each territory will be responsible for the decision to reschedule the most important activities, starting on Sunday, May 15.

With this decision, the institutional system of Culture, along with its writers, artists and other workers, adds to the deep pain of our people in the face of the unfortunate accident that occurred at the Hotel Saratoga on May 6, in which they have lost the life, so far, 44 compatriots and a Spanish citizen.

We also convey through this statement our most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the people who died in such a painful accident.

