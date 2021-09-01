“The Prince of Bel-Air”, Jabari Banks as Will Smith

Banks, like the fictional family from the TV series. Will Smith, who last year decided to appear as a producer in the reboot of Willy – The Prince of Bel-Air, he announced himself the name of the one who will take his place. Jabari Banks, a first-time actor, was chosen to play an unreleased version of the Bel-Air nut. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to congratulate you. You got the part, “Will Smith began, in a video call later posted online,” You have a fantastic road ahead of you, and I can’t wait to accompany you in this process as you build your life and career. ” .

Will Smith smiled at an incredulous Jabari Banks. Then, he placed an enormous weight on his young shoulders. Because the reboot of the historic sit-com will not (only) have to hold up against what it once was. Peacock, the network leading the project, decided to reworking in a dramatic way what was told in the original show, vertically deepening the conflicts within the Banks family, the pains of young Willy and his bewilderment. The new series, therefore, will upset the original structure, in substance and form. The episodes of the show, expected for 2022, will last an hour each, and two seasons have already been ordered.

