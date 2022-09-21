News

The scandalous theft of millions of dollars that were to feed children in the pandemic uncovered by justice in the US.

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

A family receiving food in the city of Seattle, Washington

image source, Getty Images

US authorities have called the criminal plot one of “staggering proportions.”

This Tuesday the US Department of Justice filed charges against 47 people for allegedly committing fraud with government money intended to feed children in need during the covid-19 pandemic.

According to a government statement, those involved would have defrauded the State for US$250 million through a Minnesota NGO.

“These indictments, which would be the largest pandemic money fraud to date, represent our commitment to fighting crime and holding accountable those who perpetrate it,” the US attorney general said in the press release. , Merrick B. Garland.

