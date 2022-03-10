The sequel to How I Met Your Mother, starring Hilary Duff, is coming to streaming

While she recounts to her son the twists and turns that led her to meet his father in times of the real present, the plot will also focus on her and her group of friends during their youth, and the experiences that lead them to question who are and what are their desires in life.

In that sense, “How I Met Your Father” somehow updates the original proposal with the inclusion of contemporary elements such as the proliferation of social networks and dating applications, which bring as many facilities as difficulties in terms of the identity of the characters and their romantic searches.

The voice of the Sophie of the future is in charge of Kim Cattrallknown for her participation in “Sex and the City”which is part of a cast also made up of Chris Lowell (“Veronica Mars”), France Raisa (“Grown-ish”), Tom Ainsley (“The Royals”), Tien Tran (“Space Force”), surah sharma (“Homeland”) and Josh Peck (“Drake & Josh”), among others.

With “How I Met Your Father”, Hilary Duff continues her presence on television after the end of “Younger”, the dramatic comedy whose last season was released in April of last year on Paramount +, and in which the actress worked since 2015.

This sequel is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who collaborated on the popular “This Is Us” and will also serve as executive producers alongside Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the creators of “How I Met Your Mother.”

The original series aired in Argentina on the Sony channel for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014, and began when Ted’s two best friends, Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel) and Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), decide to get married after nine years of dating. engagement.

With the help of them and another member of the group, the womanizer -and today somewhat questioned by audiences- Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), Ted will continue his inveterate romanticism and try to find the love of his life in New York.

At that moment, Canadian journalist Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) comes into their lives, whose appearance triggers all the twists and turns that lead to a controversial ending, which at the time caused very mixed opinions among the millions of followers that the series had garnered. .