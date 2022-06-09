The Suicide Squad 2 would be a possibility, but James Gunn is very busy right now

In a couple of months it will be a year since the premiere of Suicide Squad. However, although the most recent Task Force X movie is among the new DC productions with the best reception, Warner Bros has not yet confirmed a sequel to that bet directed by James Gunn.

Thus, while the director is already preparing the second season of peacemaker and I would also be looking at another spin-off of that film focused on Viola Davis’s Amanda Waller, naturally doubts have been raised about whether it will ever happen The Suicide Squad 2.

In an interview with The Playlist, Gunn acknowledged that there have been talks about a sequel to The Suicide Squad. However, he remarked that there is still nothing definitive because he is very busy.

“Yes, we have talked about that (The Suicide Squad 2)”, the manager said. “But the honest truth is that I have a number of hours a day to work on things. And I’ve had so much fun working on television that I really think that’s what I’m going to do in the next year of my life.”

Gunn had previously indicated that after completing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wanted to focus on projects for the small screen, so while this is a somewhat discouraging update on Suicide Squad 2 It’s also not completely unexpected.

But don’t think that the remoteness of a potential Suicide Squad 2 will keep Gunn away from DC productions, because although the director did not want to address the reports about Waller’s series in the same interview with The Playlist, he reiterated that he is working on other projects in that franchise in parallel to the second cycle of peacemaker.

“I am working very seriously on another DC project, where I am very involved in writing and directing”, Gunn commented. “There will be a mix of the ‘Peacemaker’ characters in the other shows I’m working on. And I’m also involved with a couple of other (DC) things.”

For now it is not clear what those additional Gunn projects will contemplate and there is not even a date for the return of Peacemaker.