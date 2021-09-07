The Suicide Squad, why won’t Will Smith be there? The manufacturer reveals it

Despite the return of some of the cast members of the first Suicide Squad, including Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, we have known for some time that James Gunn’s highly anticipated The Suicide Squad will have to do without Will Smith’s Deadshot. But what is his absence due to?

“We discussed it. I think it depends more on Will’s commitments rather than anything else.” explained producer Peter Safran during a recent visit to the set (via CinemaBlen), thus confirming that it was not a creative choice but of a simple organizational question.

Safran later revealed that DC Films was made aware that Gunn would be returning to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at some time. in advance of the news. “We knew we had to start filming in September because, frankly, we knew before the others that James Gunn was going back to work on Guardians of the Galaxy. So it was really important to start shooting at that time and Will was not available, and that made everything easier. What do you want to do? It’s not available. So it’s also nice to help this new movie separate even more from the first one. “

We remind you that The Suicide Squad will debut in Italian theaters on August 5th. Meanwhile, Gunn explained why Jared Leto’s Joker will also be missing.