The trailer for Finch, the film with Tom hanks by Apple + • Universal Movies

Apple has recently unveiled the trailer, subtitled in Italian, of Finch, the branded sci fi Apple + with Tom Hanks as the protagonist.

The film is the moving story of a man named Finch, interpreted by Ton Hanks, who tries in every way to make sure that his beloved dog can be looked after even after his death. This is the plot.

Finch is a robotics engineer among the few survivors of the solar cataclysm that turned the world into a wasteland. The man has lived for about ten years in an underground bunker, where he has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog. Goodyear. Worried for his life, the engineer realized Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones), a robot programmed to assist his dog when he himself can no longer do so. The diverse group embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, during which Finch strives to show a Jeff the joy and wonder of still being alive. The journey is paved with challenges and dangers, but also with humor as it is difficult for Finch push Jeff e Goodyear to get along, at least as much as managing the dangers of this new world is for him.

FINCH

Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) directed the film, which was produced by Amblin Entertainment, the cast sees the presence of Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Skeet Ulrich And Samira Wiley. The screenplay was signed by Craig Luck And Ivor Powell. Acting as producers Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Ivor Powell, while Robert Zemeckis, Miguel Sapochnik, Adam Merims, Craig Luck, Andy, Berman, Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov are the Executive Producers.

This is instead the description of the plot:

“The film is all about Finch (Tom Hanks), a scientist who is also the last man left on Earth and who, knowing he is about to die, decides to build a robot (using his skills as an inventor) to make him stay close to his dog. The three will embark on an epic journey across the country, and Finch will teach the robot to become “human” enough to take care of the dog, and the dog to accept him as a new owner. “

Finch will be broadcast worldwide by Apple + starting next November 5th.

