The unforeseen heritage of Michelle Rodríguez

Michelle Rodríguez managed to drive the best luxury cars in her different films, however, in real life she is not far behind either. Today in Tork, we will show you the best models that justify the amazing heritage of the actress. Swipe and find out more!

August 03, 2022 6:20 p.m.

Michelle Rodriguez She is recognized for her performances in different films and television series. She has managed to interpret different roles of rude and rebellious girl in lost, resident Evil and, one of the best known characters, Letty Ortiz in Fast and furious. His successful career has allowed him to own a large estate of approximately $30 million.

This figure is mostly due to its collection of luxury and high-end cars. Today in torkwe will show you the most exclusive models that complete the actress’s garage:

1) Lamborghini Aventador

Michelle Rodríguez next to the Lamborghini.

One of the fastest and most luxurious cars of the American. The Lamborghini Aventador count with one 6.5L V12 engine which provides a power of 769 horsepower. In addition, it achieves an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds and travels at a speed of 350km/h. Its value is approximately 500 thousand dollars.

2) Jaguar F-Type

Michelle Rodríguez broke her record atop the Jaguar F-Type.

Michelle broke her own record driving this car at a speed of 323 km/h. The Jaguar F Type count with one 5.0L V8 engine which generates a power of 575 hp. In addition, as we already mentioned, it travels to a speed of 323km/h and mark a time 3.5 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. The price of this Jaguar is approx. 70 thousand dollars.

3) Ferrari 488GT

Michelle Rodríguez ran the race at the wheel of this Ferrari.

Another jewel within the collection is this Ferrari, which has a 4.5-liter V8 engine which allows a maximum power of 562 horsepower. The native of Texas decided to drive this vehicle of approximately 250 thousand dollars at a race in Las Vegas.

If we do the math, the 44-year-old actress would have invested at least $820,000 in these incredible machines.. It also has models from automotive companies such as Mercedes Benz, Toyota and Cadillac which add to its impressive heritage.