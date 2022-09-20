the unmissable comedy starring Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone

image.png

“Zombieland”, the comedy that breaks it on Netflix

Directed by Reuben Fleischerthis comedy one hour and 49 minutes long had been released in 2010, but the streaming giant rescued it and now it is a success on the platform.

After a virus transforms most people into zombies, the surviving humans must battle the hungry undead. four survivors, Tallahassee and his friends, Columbus, Wichita Y Littlerock, they abide by a series of rules of survival and strategies for killing zombies as they make their way to a safe haven in The Angels.

“In a world plagued by zombies, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) is a young man who lives in terror. But precisely fear and cowardice allowed him to survive. One day he meets Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), a zombie-hunting hooligan whose only wish in life is to get the last Twinkie on earth. When they both meet Wichita (Emma Stone) and to Little Rock (abigail breslin), who also survive the chaos as they can, will have to choose between trusting them or succumbing to the zombies,” says the synopsis.

The cast is completed Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, Avan Jogia, Bill Murray, Thomas Middleditch, Rachel Luttrell, MWW Michael Wilkerson, Julia Vasi, Jessica Medina and Otis Winston.