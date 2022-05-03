NewsUS

The unusual leak of the US Supreme Court that suggests the end of abortion as a constitutional right

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Supreme Court

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The Supreme Court faces one of the cases that most polarizes US society.

The US Supreme Court could be on the verge of ending the constitutional right to abortion at the national level, according to a draft majority opinion of the nine justices.

The middle Politician published on Monday the text of Judge Samuel Alito in which he defines the historic 1973 law named Roe vs. Wade as a “flagrant error.”

Such a leak, if confirmed to be true, is unprecedented in the modern history of the highest US court and could generate a political and social storm.

The judges are expected to rule on this case in early July. According to Politico, this is a first draft and it is not uncommon for judges to change their minds during these drafting processes.

Source link

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

The unusual leak of the US Supreme Court that suggests the end of abortion as a constitutional right

30 mins ago

Earthquake in Mexico: Check here the latest seismic activity for today, Monday, May 2 | NMR | TDEX | ANSWERS

2 hours ago

‘Roe v. Wade’: The United States Supreme Court is about to repeal the right to abortion | Society

3 hours ago

‘Roe v. Wade’: The United States Supreme Court is about to repeal the right to abortion | Society

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button