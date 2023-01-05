The US includes Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians in the “humanitarian parole” program for Venezuelans

The United States plans to accept up to 30,000 migrants a month from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela under a program combined with the expulsion of people from those countries stuck on the US-Mexico border, Biden administration officials said.

Also read: The US prohibits illegal entry of Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans

The new policy will be an expansion of the program of accepting Venezuelan immigrants through a US sponsor, which officials say has been “successful.”

In the meantime, the United States will continue to remove everyone it finds at the border under Title 42. “The new legal entry program we are announcing today is generous, but at the same time there will be dire consequences for those who try to circumvent it,” the officials said.

Migrants who are expelled for trying to enter that way will not be able to reapply for entry into the United States for five years.

The announcement is that the program for Venezuelans will be expanded for Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans to a total of 30,000 monthly migrants between the four countries. At the same time, 30,000 migrants from those countries who try to cross the border will be returned to Mexico.

To be eligible, a person needs to have a sponsor in the US and pass security requirements if approved. Afterwards, you will be able to travel to the United States by plane and live and work legally in the country for two years.

The officials explained all this is based on the success of the program launched for Venezuelans in October, which managed to reduce the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border by 90%.

“The message is clear: those interested in immigrating to the United States should stay where they are and apply through this new and expedited process,” the officials said.

Individuals crossing into Panama and Mexico will not be eligible for this program.

Officials also said the Biden administration will continue to channel resources and expand efforts to securely manage the border and stop smuggling rings that prey on vulnerable migrants while they await their immigration proceedings.

Those efforts will include hiring and deploying more border agents to join the 23,000 already engaged in border security.

