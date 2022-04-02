The US will end the controversial Title 42 that allows migrants to be expelled due to the pandemic

2 April 2022, 01:29 GMT

The United States will lift a policy approved during the pandemic that allows migrants to be expelled expeditiously and prevent them from accessing the border.

This measure, supported by donald trump and extended by Joe Biden on two occasions, it was justified as a way to control the spread of covid-19.

The regulation – known as Title 42 – will end on May 23 after more than two years, officials said Friday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More than 1.7 million people have been expelled under the policy.

Biden came under pressure from his party to end the controversial order, with critics arguing that its public health benefits do not outweigh the harm to migrant rights.

Enacted in March 2020, it allows US authorities to expel asylum-seeking migrants without giving them a chance to present their case. Minors and some families are exempt.

Although Biden had pledged to reverse Trump-era immigration policies, the CDC, under his administration, extended Title 42 in August 2021 and again in January, due to the delta and omicron variants, respectively.

On Friday, the CDC said they were ready to rescind the policy given the current more favorable public health outlook and after consulting with the Department of Homeland Security (DSH).

“After considering current public health conditions and increased availability of tools to combat Covid-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the Director of the CDC has determined that an order suspending the right to introduce migrants to the United States,” the agency said in a statement.

Immigrant rights advocates applauded the move.

Friday’s announcement marks a “momentous day for immigrant rights activists, immigrants and refugees everywhere,” said Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

However, Republicans, and some Democrats, warned that the repeal of Title 42 could lead to a surge of migrants at the US-Mexico border.

James Comer, a Republican congressman from Kentucky, called the move “reckless” and Democratic senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, from the border state of Arizona, said they were skeptical about the existence of a plan to address applications for entry into the border.

The Director of DHS, Alexander Maryokassaid Friday that his agency had a strategy to “handle any potential surge in migrants.”