The US will end the controversial Title 42 that allows migrants to be expelled due to the pandemic

A family hugs at the US-Mexico border

The United States will lift a policy approved during the pandemic that allows migrants to be expelled expeditiously and prevent them from accessing the border.

This measure, supported by donald trump and extended by Joe Biden on two occasions, it was justified as a way to control the spread of covid-19.

The regulation – known as Title 42 – will end on May 23 after more than two years, officials said Friday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More than 1.7 million people have been expelled under the policy.

