the VULCANO Semeru of Java destroys everything, at least 14 victims and hundreds of wounded. Photos and videos «3B Meteo

Dramatic situation on the island of Java due to the Semeru eruption

SEMERU CATASTROPHIC ERUPTION: the toll of the catastrophic eruption that took place on Saturday 4 December on theJava island in Indonesia. The Semeru one of the most dangerous and active volcanoes in the Pacific belt of fire exploded projecting into the air an immense column of ash and debris up to 12km high which then fell on the surrounding villages as a shower of ash or in the form of pyroclastic cloud. The unpredictability of the event and the speed with which it spread made it impossible for several people to escape.to the violence of the pyroclastic clouds he destroyed everything he met, trees roofs and buildings. The victims would be at least 14 and a hundred injured but there are still many missing and not all the affected areas have been reached by rescuers. The situation remains at very high risk. The trail of destruction brought by the pyroclastic clouds can be seen very well in the latest video. an expanse of ash over a meter high, still smoking.

