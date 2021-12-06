World

the VULCANO Semeru of Java destroys everything, at least 14 victims and hundreds of wounded. Photos and videos «3B Meteo

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Visit Carlo Migliore's profile
reading time
55 seconds
Dramatic situation on the island of Java due to the Semeru eruption
Dramatic situation on the island of Java due to the Semeru eruption

SEMERU CATASTROPHIC ERUPTION: the toll of the catastrophic eruption that took place on Saturday 4 December on theJava island in Indonesia. The Semeru one of the most dangerous and active volcanoes in the Pacific belt of fire exploded projecting into the air an immense column of ash and debris up to 12km high which then fell on the surrounding villages as a shower of ash or in the form of pyroclastic cloud. The unpredictability of the event and the speed with which it spread made it impossible for several people to escape.to the violence of the pyroclastic clouds he destroyed everything he met, trees roofs and buildings. The victims would be at least 14 and a hundred injured but there are still many missing and not all the affected areas have been reached by rescuers. The situation remains at very high risk. The trail of destruction brought by the pyroclastic clouds can be seen very well in the latest video. an expanse of ash over a meter high, still smoking.

Follow @ 3BMeteo on Twitter

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Former South Korean dictator Chun Doo-Hwan, “the butcher of Gwangju”, dies

2 weeks ago

They ignore Giampiero Galeazzi’s disease and blame the vaccine with the third dose

3 weeks ago

Abortion, a network of US deterrent centers unveiled in Latin America: the green wave starts

2 weeks ago

“The situation is getting worse.” Omicron, 44 cases in Europe

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button