The Walking Dead: Negan Fans Hit Hard With New AMC Ad

The Walking Dead moves forward with the second part of season 11, while fans still see Negan developing his arc. But a recent announcement from AMC about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character is a blow to fans as it predicts his future.

March 13, 2022 02:14 a.m.

The Walking Deadthe zombie drama that premiered in 2010 and is currently airing with the second part of season 11 through the network AMCkeeps fans intrigued with the future of some of its main characters like Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln) and Michonne (danai gurira), who are no longer on the show but it is also unknown if they still survive in the walker universe.

Negan fans take a hit with AMC’s recent announcement, which predicts the future of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character in The Walking Dead universe

They are joined by Negan, the character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who remains alive in season 11 of The Walking Dead, and who is known to come out alive when the series ends with the third and final part of this installment. However, fans of the former villain were hit with a recent announcement from AMC, as it predicts what his future will be.

After The Walking Dead comes to an end, Negan will apparently take a trip across the country and settle in New York with Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Recently, Morgan’s character said that if he stayed with her, he would end up dead; and this seems to be the case when they both appear in the next spin-off called Isle of the Deadwhich is scheduled to premiere in 2023 on AMC.

Isle of the Dead pretty much predicts what Negan’s future will be in The Walking Dead universe, despite the fact that he will survive the dangers he faces in season 11 of the series including having his nemesis Maggie nearby. Both will spend more time together in the announced spin-off series and this would undoubtedly be a greater risk for him. However, there might be some exceptions in case he does something to get redemption from his nemesis before the original drama ends.

As fans know, it’s hard to think of them coming to New York as friends after what Negan did with Glenn (Steven Yeun) at the start of The Walking Dead season 7. However, something would have to happen to Maggie so that she can trust him a little, she needs her help and thus be able to be together on the Isle of the Dead.

Negan could meet death by being next to Maggie in the spin-off of The Walking Dead, Isle of the Dead

With this in mind, it might be worth wondering if Negan will be saving Maggie’s son on Isle of the Dead, Hershel. Surely this may be the only way for the former villain to receive forgiveness from her enemy for murdering her husband with a barbed-wire-wrapped baseball bat.

What is glimpsed after The Walking Dead season 11, is that Maggie and Negan could be allies in New York when Isle of the Dead begins. So far, the reasons that will lead them to take other directions in another part of the country are unknown, but the strongest theory that circulates among the fans is that they will unite to search for Hershel; and as is known, Negan has a weakness for children and much more in this case since he murdered his father.