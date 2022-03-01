The Walking Dead Season 11 Chapter 11 online via Star Plus: date, time and how to watch episode 11 | Fox | AMC | Season 11 Episode 11 | Netflix series | FAME

“The Walking Dead” has released the second part of its final closure. The story in the middle of a zombie apocalypse came back with Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, as Maggie Greene, Rosita Espinosa and Eugene Porter, respectively. And the last Sunday of February saw the light of the tenth chapter.

The last stage of production was planned for 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped all the intentions to finish a fiction that, with the passing of the years, was losing followers.

Although the popularity decreased, the true fans needed a closure of what they had lived since October 31, 2010, the day that “The Walking Dead” debuted on the small screen based on the cartoon by Robert Kirkman.

Now, after seeing the first 8 episodes in 2021, it is the turn of the second block of episodes, and then, in April, complete the 24 chapters of the season 11the last one to air.

Laure Cohan in the character of Maggie Greene in the series “The Walking Dead”. (Photo: AMC)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE DATE, TIME AND WHERE TO SEE CHAPTER 10 OF “THE WALKING DEAD”?

The season 11 of “The Walking Dead” is in its second stage and premiered its chapter 10titled as “No Other Way“, last Sunday February 27 Worldwide. The followers of the series were able to enjoy it live through Star Plus at the following times:

Argentina Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: 11:59 p.m.

Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: 11:59 p.m. Peru Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 9:59 p.m.

Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 9:59 p.m. Mexico Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 8:59 p.m.

Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 8:59 p.m. Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic: 10:59 p.m.

Meanwhile in Spainit will be possible to see through the signal of Fox Spain at 22:00 hours. That is the only channel where you can enjoy the new installment of “The Walking Dead”, in addition to the Disney Plus streaming platform.

On the other hand, in its original broadcast, the television series premieres at 9:00 p.m. through the signal of AMC. Additionally, full episodes will be available on AMC+.

A scene from episode 14 of the sixth season of The Walking Dead. (Photo: AMC)

WHY DID NEGAN DECIDE TO LEAVE?

On the other hand, Jeffrey Dean Morganthe actor who plays Negan, told Brandon Davis that the self-exile of his character is due to the decision that Maggie made, because she does not feel that at some point she will come to her senses:

“He realizes that [Maggie] she’s not going to change her mind about how she feels about him and that she’s lost a bit […] Negan always prided himself on being in control of his emotions. Regardless of how horrible he’s done, he’s always had some kind of control, and he doesn’t feel like Maggie has much control. She is very unpredictable.”

Negan, in addition, risked his life for her and, not receiving the same commitment from him, realizes that his departure will be the best for both:

“I think he’s actually trying to help her out a little bit. He’s had these kinds of moments where he’s tried to connect with her, and it really hasn’t worked. And I think she just says, ‘It’s better for me.’ leave at this point.’”

NEGAN’S REDEMPTION

After going undercover, beheading Alpha, and joining forces with Daryl to kill Beta and end the Whisperer War, Negan has shown a great change.

“I think that kind of road he’s been on has been a long one. […]people like to say redemption, I don’t know if it’s redemptionbut seeing another side of Negan has been interesting. I think Negan had some big changes in the last few seasons that I’ve been in and that’s been a lot of fun to play.”

Negan in a scene from “The Walking Dead.” (Photo: AMC)

WHAT IS THE CAST OF “THE WALKING DEAD” SEASON 11?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stoke

Ross Marquand as Aaron

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Cooper Andrews as Jerry

Callan McAuliffe as Alden

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan Smith

WHY WILL SEASON 11 BE THE LAST OF “THE WALKING DEAD”?

Finally, although AMC has not revealed the reasons for the cancellation, the producers slipped the idea that it is time to end the main series to focus on other projects in the same universe.

“It’s been ten years ‘goodbye’; what we have ahead of us are two more to come and more stories to tell. What is clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, writer/producer team, producers and crew, bringing to life the vision laid out by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic book, and with the support of the best fans in the worldGimple said.

On the other hand, it is inevitable to think that the fall in ratings and the departure of the central figures of “The Walking Dead” triggered the cancellation of the series of AMC. Despite the attempts to restructure the show, with each leading character dead or missing, fiction was losing followers and receiving more criticism.

The end of the Kirkman comic probably also influenced the network’s decision, as the drama draws ever closer to the graphic novel’s final arc, which ended with chapter #193 of the 72-page special issue (the longest in the series to date).

Maggie’s return at the end of season 10 of “The Walking Dead”

WHY DID MAGGIE LEAVE “THE WALKING DEAD”

in the episode “Stradivarius” of the season 9we knew that Maggie was “somewhere far away” to help Georgia with a new community. Seven years later, deny ruins homecoming Maggie at the extended premiere of season 10, “Home Sweet Home”where daryl sets off with Maggie to pick up Hershelwho is now eight years old.

And when daryl tells to Maggie that he feared that she had left after she stopped sending letters to carol and his group of survivors, Maggie confess: “I wasn’t close to falling for a long time. And when I was… well, when I was, I just didn’t stop.”. More details HERE.

HOW DOES THE WAR AGAINST THE WHISPERERS END IN “THE WALKING DEAD”?

The end of this war, both in the TV show and in the comics, begins with the death of Alpha. In both versions, deny he murders and beheads her, and it is her death that places Beta in charge of the whisperers and prompts him to retaliate. He does it by deploying his greatest weapon: the Horde pack.

This is a massive gathering of walkers whom the whisperers they are able to command, sending them on the attack like an army of undead. After the death of Alpha on the tv show, Beta feels pain, rage and finally madness. He begins to hear voices, believing that the horde itself is speaking to him and asks him to use them to get revenge.

WHO IS THE MASKED CHARACTER THAT ARRIVED WITH MAGGIE

The episode The Walking Dead 10×16 showed us an epic battle against the whisperers and surprised the fans with beta’s death. What’s more, brought back Maggie and some other characters who were believed to have disappeared.