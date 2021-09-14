The White Lotus – TV Series (2021)

THE WHITE LOTUS PLOT

The White Lotus is an American TV series created by the creator of Enlightened Mike White for HBO. Written and directed by White, the satirical comedy is set in an exclusive Hawaii resort, the White Lotus, and follows the experiences of various guests over their week-long vacation at the property, as they relax and rejuvenate in what it could give. the impression of being heaven. However, day after day, dark complexities emerge in these seemingly perfect travelers, but also in the cheerful employees of the facility and in the idyllic place that surrounds them.

Armond (Murray Bartlett, Looking), the director. Among them we have the newlyweds Shane (Jake Lacy, High Fidelity) and Rachel (Alexandra Daddario, Why Women Kill), he a real estate agent and she a journalist, arrived to enjoy the honeymoon and immediately on hot coals due to an error in the booking. Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge, 2 Broke Girls) is in Hawaii to scatter the ashes of her recently deceased mother, while Nicole (Connie Britton, 9-1-1), financial director of a cosmetics company, is in the company of her husband Mark (Steve Zahn, Treme), who is struggling with the possibility of having cancer, and children Quinn and Olivia (Fred Hechinger And Sydney Sweeney). They also star in the series Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice) as Paula, a college friend of Olivia’s who is with her at White Lotus, and Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) by Belinda, the director of the Spa.

