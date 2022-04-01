The World Summit on Hyperbaric Medicine will be held in the Coquimbo Region « Noticias UCN al día – Universidad Católica del Norte

Experts from various countries will meet at the International Congress of the discipline organized by the Faculty of Medicine of the Universidad Católica del Norte.

Between April 7 and 9, the International Congress of Medicine and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy will be held, Coquimbo 2022. The event will be online and completely free. It will have the presence of internationally renowned exhibitors in the discipline from the United States, Spain, Argentina, Italy, Sweden, Brazil, Poland, Mexico and Chile.

Professionals from different health disciplines from all over Chile and the world can participate. To access, they only need to register in advance on the website www.hyperbariccongress2022.com

One of the novelties will be the presentation of the advances in studies on the projections of this type of treatment in patients who have suffered from Covid-19. In addition, during these days researchers will present on hyperbaric oxygen therapy as a complementary treatment for wounds and tissue regeneration and oncology, among other pathologies.

Leading in research

Doctor Osvaldo Iribarren, Dean of the UCN Faculty of Medicine, details that they have been working for two years on this program that has sought to train health personnel in the Coquimbo Region in the care of decompression accidents of shellfish divers. , but now as a Faculty of Medicine they have decided to take a step forward in the investigation of this discipline, so that the region leads at the national level in this matter.

“A very challenging next stage is coming, which is the beginning of research in medicine and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, together with the Coquimbo Hospital, the last steps are being taken to start advanced scientific research, for something that is absolutely new in Chile, the leap we take in this places us at the frontier of knowledge on this subject”.

It should be noted that there are at least 14 diseases that can receive complementary treatment using the same facilities of this unit. The objective of this International Congress is precisely for experts from all over the world to make known the advances that exist in this line.

The head of the hyperbaric medicine unit of the Coquimbo Hospital, Doctor Paulo Aravena, says that they are indeed developing a project together with the UCN School of Medicine to find out which pathologies the hospital should focus on “to optimize the better relationship between what we can offer our patients and the results they expect”.

Among the pathologies that they hope to address, he mentions that “the main thing for us are cancer patients, with radiotherapy injuries in which we can treat them with the hyperbaric chamber and it is a group that greatly deteriorates their quality of life.”

Alliance with Regional Government.

This activity is organized by the Hyperbaric Medicine Regional Program of the North Catholic University School of Medicine, in coordination with the Coquimbo Hospital, and is financed by the Regional Government of Coquimbo, through the Innovation Fund for Competitiveness ( FIC).

Regarding the importance of the meeting, the Governor and President of the Regional Council of Coquimbo regional governor, Krist Naranjo, stated that “it seems essential to us to deepen this type of initiative, highly requested and felt by the need that the community expressed by having this hyperbaric chamber, medicinal element that represents an investment of $378 million, contributed by the Regional Government. In addition, the alliances with universities such as the UCN deserve our support with resources that we approved from the FIC, to address matters in health, promotion or the sustainable development of the territories, that is, we are moving towards a region that must integrate all these matters to improve the quality of life of our citizens.

For her part, Tatiana Castillo, president of the Productive Development Commission of the Regional Council, stated that “One of the main objectives of the Fund for Innovation and Competitiveness (FIC) is to be able to acquire knowledge so that the region can develop in a better way, A very important first investment was made here for the purchase of the hyperbaric chamber with FNDR resources, but we are also concerned about being able to get the most out of this tool, so that there really is a positive impact for the community and this will only be achieved with adequate medical knowledge that we intend to acquire through this project”.

Advances in the region

The Regional Hyperbaric Medicine Program emerged in 2019 due to the high rate of decompression accidents affecting shellfish divers. It should be noted that in the last 14 years the region has been the area of ​​Chile with the highest rate of decompression accidents in the country and historically it has been the one that has presented the highest number of fatal accidents due to this cause.

For this reason, joint work began with the Chilean Navy in the training of human resources specialists in hyperbaric medicine and, in parallel, the Health Service and the Coquimbo Hospital carried out the procedures for the installation of a new unit of hyperbaric chamber in this hospital complex, which has been in operation since October 2021 and is one of the most modern in Chile.