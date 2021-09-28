there is also Sex Education 4

Yesterday the long-awaited took place Netflix Tudum, the streamed event where the company announced new successful titles that will enter the Netflix schedule during the 2021/2022 season.

Next to the confirmation of the arrival of new series seasons boasting millions of fans around the world, the company also announced news regarding TV series and movies which are already promising to be very popular with the public.

Curious to know the main titles of the most anticipated TV series and films for the 2021/2022 season, announced at Netflix Tudum? What are you waiting for, read the article!

The most anticipated Netflix TV series in the 2021/2022 season

The Witcher 3

Following the debut of the first season in 2019, the series has also been renewed for a third season. While The arrival of the second season of The Witcher is scheduled for December 17, 2021, Netflix has already planned a third season for 2022. But the surprises for fans of the series do not end there as the platform is preparing to host too an anime feature film And a series suitable for children and families, inspired by The Witcher.

Finally, in 2022 it will also arrive The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series which will tell the story of the protagonist Geralt of Rivia in the years preceding those of the “mother” series.

Stranger Things 4

Last year, the filming of the fourth season of Stranger Things, a retro-inspired series set in the 1980s, suffered a great delay due to the outbreak of the pandemic. The expectation of the fans, however, seems to have almost come to an end: even if the exact release date is not yet known, Netflix has finally announced that the fourth season of Stranger Things will arrive in 2022. To mitigate the expectation of fans, the platform has released the official trailer for Stranger Things 4 which gives a glimpse of a small preview of the story that will take place in 9 episodes of which the new season will be composed.

Sex Education 4

A few days after the arrival in the Netflix catalog of the third season of Sex Education, the company has confirmed its willingness to welcome too a fourth season in 2022, although it is still too early to know the details of its release.

Bridgerton 2

Given the immediate success that Bridgerton’s first season has achieved since its debut (82 million users have seen the series from their account), the company had long ago announced the start of filming for a second season.

The desire to continue with the series was therefore confirmed at Netflix Tudum, announcing the arrival of Bridgerton 2 in the course of 2022.

The Paper Card 5

After the recent arrival of the first part, consisting of five episodes, of the fifth season of one of the most successful Spanish series, the December 3, 2021 Netflix will be ready to welcome others five final episodes of the second part of La Casa Di Carta 5.

Hellbound

It is about a Korean series from the dark and sinister atmospheres in which some emissaries from the underworld roam who have the task of dragging people into the afterlife, while a religious sect is intent on increasing its power. The series will debut on the platform on November 19th.

Arcane

It is about an animated series inspired by the League of Legends video game that from November 6 will debut on Netflix. Thanks to the international success of the video game, it will be one of the titles that this autumn will attract more attention among the most passionate.

The Sandman

Taken from comic by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman is a fantasy series with a dark and mysterious atmosphere. For now, the release date has not been clarified but the official trailer is available.

The most anticipated Netflix movies in the 2021/2022 season

Red Notice

Red Notice is shaping up an action-packed film and with a cast made up of actors appreciated by the public including Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

From the official trailer it is clear that it is a movie set on a traditional plot of the genre to which it belongs, which could be accompanied by the usual one inclination for fun and comedy which distinguishes many actors in the cast.

Red Notice will be available in the catalog from November 12.

Don’t Look Up

It is a film whose plot is centered on prediction of a comet advancing towards the Earth. The film features though a stellar cast which boasts the names of Leonardi di Caprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill and will debut in some cinemas on December 10th, while on Netflix will arrive on December 24th, in perfect time to enjoy it as a family during the Christmas holidays.

Cowboy Bepop

Inspired by the hit anime tv series Cowboy Bepop, the November 19th the arrival on Netflix of the live action of the same name. To accompany its release, Netflix has not released a real trailer but a video that only contains the opening theme in which the actors of the cast appear.

The House Among The Waves



The house in the waves is the new anime film produced by Studio Colorido who after the two successful films “Miyo – A feline love” and “Penguin Highway”, has worked on a third film that traces the previous atmospheres. In this new feature film, coming to Netflix in 2022, the protagonists Kosuke and his friends find themselves in a building destined for demolition and from that moment strange events happen such as finding oneself in front of an expanse of open sea.