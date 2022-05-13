There will also be a POCO X4 GT and these are its first features

In addition to preparing for the launch of POCO F4, Xiaomi is also working on a new series: POCO X4 GT. The first details and characteristics of its next terminals, the POCO X4 GT and the POCO X4 GT+have been revealed having received FCC certification.

According to the information obtained from the official website of the FCC, Xiaomi plans to launch two more mobiles under the seal of POCO. The terminals have been identified with the numerals “2AFZZ1216” and “2AFZZ1216U”.

POCO X4 GT and POCO X4 GT+: the new members of the family

The FCC specifications list details some internal features of the new POCO members, the X4 GT and X4 GT+. First, they will have a MediaTek Dimension 8100 processor. Similarly, both devices will have a version of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storagealong with another variant of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of capacity.

Another outstanding feature of the POCO X4 GT and POCO X4 GT+ is that, it seems, the highest-end device will have a 120W fast chargewhile the standard version will have a fast charge of just 67W. Of course, it should be noted that both terminals will arrive with a 144hz IPS display.

The terminals received the code names of Xaga and Xagapro respectively. Rumors suggest that POCO’s new X4 GT series would be the global version of the Redmi Note 11T, so they are expected to share many other features.

It is presumed that the new line of Redmi Note 11T will debut at the end of the month. Therefore, the arrival of the POCO X4 GT and POCO X4 GT+ could materialize at some point in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, tell us what you want to see in the next POCO phones through our official Telegram group.

via| XIAOMIUI