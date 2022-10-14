These are the most complicated countries to get a visa from Colombia

It is increasingly common for Colombians to try to migrate to other countries. And although many simply want to do tourism and get to know new places in the world, the truth is that the economic situation of recent years in Colombia makes many want to seek new opportunities in other countries. Which makes visas to enter different territories more complicated.

And although there are countries that approve the visa without any problem, there are others that make the process an odyssey and, many times, a cause for celebration in case they approve this document. For this reason, these four countries that most reject visa applications to Colombians were identified.

The most difficult country to approve the visa, without a doubt, is the United States of America. Starting because at this moment the closest appointment to request or renew the document is until the first months of the year 2025. In addition to this, the fact that many Colombians remain living in the North American country illegally, has made the government much more demanding when approving the entry of people from Colombia.

Another of the most requested countries to travel by Colombians is Canada. The facilities to study and work in that country make many see it as a great option to live there. However, the large number of citizens requesting the same document has caused the North American country to be one of the countries that most rejects visa applications.

There are places that, due to the length of the procedures, means that many Colombians do not finish the process and the visa ends up being denied. One of these is New Zealand, which asks to apply for the document at least four months in advance of the date of travel. This country has become one of the countries that receives the most visa applications from Colombians, however, it is also one of the countries that rejects them the most.

Finally, One of the countries that Colombians most dream of knowing and that at the same time is one of the most difficult when obtaining a visa is England. The British country requests an extensive period of time in procedures, which are often complicated for people in Colombia. In addition, you have to demonstrate a certain capacity for money to stay in that country, a fundamental reason why the document is often not approved.

A citizen of a foreign country seeking to enter the United States must generally first obtain a US visa, which is placed in the traveler’s passport, a travel document issued by the country of which he or she is a citizen, as explained by the embassy. of the United States in Colombia through its digital portal.

Hundreds of people daily in Colombia make an appointment to continue with the American visa application process. Some farther than others, however, it is a great advance, considering the high demands on visa applications that have been submitted in recent years.

Colombians who seek to advance an American visa, for the moment, must wait two years, until 2024, according to the scheduling that the embassy currently has.

In the case of the country’s capital, Bogotá, the wait to obtain a visa is an average of 874 days, only surpassed, according to recent data, by the city of Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, with an average of 900 days.

Although there are some simple tricks that can speed up such a long wait little by little, the United States Embassy in Colombia in the last few hours called for applicants to avoid using “intermediaries” or companies that claim to have the ability to advance the appointments of its clients.

There is a high possibility that it is a way to scam those people who want to meet the appointment as soon as possible, so the immigration authorities ask not to be carried away by these promises and carry out due process.