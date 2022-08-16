These are the premieres that will hit theaters in August — Radio Concierto Chile

Do you want to go to the cinema? In Concert we anticipate all the next releases so you can get ready. If you are a fan of action movies and you love horror movies, this month is for you.

08/04: Bullet Train

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt becomes ladybug, a down-on-his-luck assassin determined to do his job in peace after more than one of his assignments have spiraled out of control. However, fate may have other plans. Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a bumpy road with the deadliest hit men from around the globe, all connected but with conflicting goals on the world’s fastest train. From Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, The End of the Road is just the beginning of an extreme non-stop journey through Modern Japan.

08/04: The women of my house

A family made up of three generations of women lives and coexists with their different processes and stages of life in an old house in Ñuñoa. On the one hand, Leonor must decide her future, on the other Monica decides to sell the house in which they have lived all her life, and finally, Emilia must face Alzheimer’s, causing this family to transform, dissolve and join in around the same space and time that is reflected in a house that is soon to be sold.

08/04: Stairway to Hell

Keira Woods’ (Elisha Cuthbert) daughter mysteriously disappears in the basement of her new house. She soon discovers that there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling her home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s soul forever.

08/11: Beast

Idris Elba (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad) stars in a thrilling new thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who meet chased by a huge lion which tries to show that the jungle only has one top predator. Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa to a hunting area controlled by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley, Russian Doll series, Maleficent), an old family friend and biologist specializing in life wild. But what begins as a journey of healing turns into a terrifying struggle for survival when a lion, having escaped bloodthirsty poachers and now sees all humans as the enemy, begins to stalk them.

08/11: Jack in the cursed box 2: The Awakening

When a dying woman opens an antique toy box, she makes a deal with the demon it contains, who promises to cure her illness in exchange for claiming six innocent victims.

08/11: My imaginary country

This documentary directed by Patricio Guzmán revisits the social explosion almost three years later. October 2019, an unexpected revolution, a social explosion. More than a million and a half people demonstrate in the streets of Santiago for more democracy. For a more dignified life, a better education, a better health system and a new constitution. Chile had found its memory. The event that I had been waiting for since my student years finally happened.

08/18: Dragon Ball: Super Hero

Son Goku destroyed the Red Ribbon Army at the time. Now, certain individuals have decided to carry on his legacy and have created the ultimate androids: Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two androids call themselves “superheroes” and decide to attack Piccolo and Gohan. What is the goal of the New Red Ribbon Army? Faced with imminent danger, it’s time for the Super Hero to wake up! The film features the commitment and intervention of Akira Toriyama, the original creator of Dragon Ball, with the legendary manga creator behind the film’s original story, script, and character design.

08/25: NO!

The caretakers of a California horse ranch cross paths with a mysterious force that affects not only human behavior but also that of animals. Are we witnessing an evil miracle? The filmmaker, winner of an Oscar for ‘Get Out’, returns to the big screen with ¡NOP! nope! reunites Keke Palmer (Hustlers), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Oscar nominee Stven Yeun (Minari), is produced by Ian Cooper (Candyman) and Jordan Peele. Ready for a new horror experience? Nothing is what it seems…

08/25: After: Infinite love

In the fourth and final installment of the AFTER series, Tessa is no longer the sweet girl she was when she met Hardin. She understands all the troublesome emotions lurking beneath his exterior, and she knows she’s the only one who can calm him down when she snaps. He needs her, but does she need him? As more of Hardin’s tragic past comes to light, he grows darker, pushing Tessa, and everyone else in his life, further away from her. Tessa isn’t sure she can save him without sacrificing herself. Will they stay together or will they part forever?





