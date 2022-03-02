These are the winners of the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards had two great winners, the cast of “CODA” and “Squid Game”. While the awards for best actor and actress in leading roles went to Will Smith by “King Richard” and Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” As long as Succession” It won in the category of best ensemble of a dramatic series.
The gala that rewards the best performances both in film and television was held in Santa Monica and was attended by various celebrities such as Michael Keaton, Salma Hayek, Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain who walked the red carpet.
The best dressed were: Reese Witherspoon, who she chose a black dress up to the ankles with a light blue bow. Vanessa Hudgens dazzled in a long green dress, with a deep gash on her left leg. Elle Fanning He preferred to wear black pants, a suit-style vest and a transparent long-sleeved shirt.
Winners:
Best Ensemble in Cinema
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
king richard
Best Actress in Film
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Best Actor in Film
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith-King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actress in Film
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Ruth Negga – Passing Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley
Best Supporting Actor in Film
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
on television
Best Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
the squid game
Yellowstone
Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
HoYeon Jung – The Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook – Succession
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – The Squid Game
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The GreatHacksThe Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
ted lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning – The Great
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Jean Smart – Hacks
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress – Comedy Miniseries or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo – Genius
Margaret Qualley – Things to Clean
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best Actor – Comedy Miniseries or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac – Scenes of a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – HalstonEvan Peters – Mare of Easttown
