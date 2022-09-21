They claim the $1,337 million Mega Millions prize

Two people came forward to claim a $1.337 million US Mega Millions lottery jackpot after it emerged in late July that a single ticket had been the winner of the draw and had been sold at a Chicago suburb.

Both winners, who chose to remain anonymous, chose to receive a one-time payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.

The Illinois Lottery reported that the reward of the draw on July 29, which was the third reward largest lottery in the country, was claimed by two people who agreed to split the reward if they won

Officials said they couldn’t share any information about the winners, except to say they must be absolutely “over the moon” with their prize.

They added that the two people have spent the last few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors to advise them through the claim process.

“These winners are now in the enviable position of deciding what to do with their newfound fortune,” said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays.

According to megamillions.com, the winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, which also has a convenience store.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The reward major grew a lot because no one had matched all six selected numbers in the game since April 15. There were 29 consecutive draws without a winner of the reward Fat.