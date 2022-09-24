They claim the full degree of Medicine

The Popular Group of the city council of Huesca will claim once again at the next town hall the implantation in the Huesca campus of the complete Medicine degree.

Huesca currently has 45 places in the first year of this degree compared to the 65 that were offered for the last time in 2012. In that year, the third course of Medicine in the capital of Huesca also disappeared, and was now taught in Zaragoza.

So, to the already historical nature of that demand, the PP states that se adds the “alarming” lack of doctors and the threat of a “collapse” in community health care. In fact, the popular ones remember, that was the expression used by the president of Aragon, Javier Lambánduring the opening ceremony of the academic year of the Universidad San Jorge when referring to the situation of Aragonese health if measures are not taken to alleviate the lack of professionals.

From the PP they argue that the latest national data point to the vast majority of doctors between the ages of 55 and 64and a percentage of those between 65 and 69 who are still active, will retire in the next 10 or 12 years.

The loss of doctors, in that period, is estimated at approximately 80,000, which represents an annual average of between 7,000 and 8,000. “In the province of Huesca there are specialties in which all its professionals will retire in the next decade”, indicate. For example, they state that in Rheumatology and Preventive Medicine, their entirety will be lost. There will also be problems, they detail, in Legal and Forensic Medicine (66%), Pathological Anatomy (65%), General Surgery (65%), Occupational Medicine (63%), Family Medicine (51%), Microbiology (50%). ), Nephrology (60%), Pneumology (66%) and Pediatrics (45%). In view of that “bleak future”, and emphasizing “the respect that university autonomy deserves”, the Huesca PP recalls that one of the possibilities being considered is the adoption of agreements to increase the training of doctors in Aragon.

The popular ones remember that it is an inalienable aspiration of the city and now, with the university category of its hospital, “it takes on an even more solid consistency”. The PP resolution proposal defends that the City Council reiterate before the University of Zaragoza and the DGA the application for implantation in the Alto Aragonese campus of the complete Degree of Medicine. It also includes an express mention of the socialist mayor Luis Felipe, who would be required to “turn all his efforts into carrying out the necessary steps to guarantee a quality health service.”