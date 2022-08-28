News

“They told me I was bringing shame to the university”: the teacher forced to resign for posting photos in a bikini

Photo of Zach Zach49 mins ago
0 39 5 minutes read

  • Geeta Pandy
  • BBC News, Delhi

the hands of a woman with her cell phone.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

A university council met her and asked for explanations for some stories that she had published two months before starting as a professor.

A leading private university in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata (formerly known as Calcutta) has been embroiled in a nasty controversy in recent months.

A former assistant professor at St Xavier’s University told the BBC she was forced to quit her job for sharing her bikini photos on Instagram, an allegation the academic center has denied.

The 31-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, accused university officials of harassment sexual” and says that “she was bullied, intimidationouchomitted to moral vigilance”.

She also filed a police complaint and sent a legal notice to the institution, which responded by accusing her of defamation and demanding 990 million rupees (about $2.4 million) in compensation.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach49 mins ago
0 39 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Gustavo Petro, first Colombian president to visit El Tarra | News

5 mins ago

The pope marks the future of the Church with the investiture of 20 cardinals

16 mins ago

Disneyland offers employment to Colombians – USA – International

38 mins ago

Drone Video: Thousands of Jellyfish Wash Up on Florida Beach

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button