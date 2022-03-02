They uncover alleged INFIDELITY of Galilea Montijo with Maca Carriedo; these would be the TESTS

Months go by and Galilea Montijo She does not manage to get her name away from the controversy, because now that the month of March is beginning, the host of ‘Hoy’ is again in the middle of the hurricane after they uncovered on social networks that she had an alleged infidelity with Maca Carriedoand there would even tests.

In social networks it was announced that the Guadalajara presenter was unfaithful to her husband, Fernando Reina, when they both worked together on the famous Televisa morning show, and even high-ranking officials of the television station knew about this at the time, because to avoid scandals they would have asked Gali to end the relationship.

