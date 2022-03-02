They uncover alleged INFIDELITY of Galilea Montijo with Maca Carriedo; these would be the TESTS

Months go by and Galilea Montijo She does not manage to get her name away from the controversy, because now that the month of March is beginning, the host of ‘Hoy’ is again in the middle of the hurricane after they uncovered on social networks that she had an alleged infidelity with Maca Carriedoand there would even tests.

In social networks it was announced that the Guadalajara presenter was unfaithful to her husband, Fernando Reina, when they both worked together on the famous Televisa morning show, and even high-ranking officials of the television station knew about this at the time, because to avoid scandals they would have asked Gali to end the relationship.

Despite this, in the leaked information it has been said that Galilee and bruise they continued with their romance, but it ended on very bad terms, since supposedly, bruise he cheated on Galilee with someone else.

These would be the evidence of the alleged infidelity of Galilea Montijo with Maca Carriedo

After uncovering this new controversy in the life of Galilea Montijowhat would be the evidence that she and bruise they were more than companions, and one of the most forceful is that carried She was only in the morning for a year and they would have removed her due to indications from Gali, who is one of the most influential figures within the television station. In addition, it is speculated that when they were a couple, Montijo gave lavish gifts to bruisesuch as an apartment and a car, which he demanded back when he found out that he had been unfaithful.

Finally, the person who would have brought this information to light on social networks is the influencer Chamonic3, who is allegedly a cousin of Galilea Montijobecause she herself stated that the family began to claim her for uncovering what happened between the drivers, although she clarified that her relatives have always “unknown” her.