This gorgeous half-price Google device is perfect for renovating your home

The Google Nest Mini drops to 30.90 euros in AliExpress Plaza. You can choose between two colors and you will have it at home in just a few days.

Give your home a smart touch with the Google Nest Mini, a beautiful smart speaker that will look good wherever you place it. We don’t like it only because of its design, but also because of its excellent sound quality and its multiple functions. Take advantage now to buy it for only €30.99 on aliexpress squareis a real bargain.

You won’t always be able to buy this Google device at half price. In fact, in the company’s online store it still maintains the 59 euros recommended retail price. It is a purchase that we already recommend in our analysis of the Google Nest Mini, because the experience with the speaker was outstanding.

On the other hand, shopping at AliExpress Plaza is totally safe. If the product does not meet your expectations, you can return it within 15 days. What’s more, you do not have to pay more for a shipment which is made from Spain, so you can use the Nest Mini in a few days. Next, we tell you everything that made us fall in love with this great smart speaker.

Buy the Google Nest Mini for 30.99 euros

We also like the AliExpress Plaza offer for the Google Nest Mini because it allows us to choose between the model of chalk color (beige) or charcoal color (dark gray). Both are really elegant, they will look great wherever you place them. Plus, the Nest Mini has a height of 42 millimeters and a weight of 181 grams, will fit in any hole.

This device is still a speaker, so we must pay special attention to audio quality. As we told you in our review, the sound of the Google Nest Mini is twice as powerful than the previous generation, the difference is very noticeable. Also, you can turn the volume up to the highest level without this entailing suffering audio distortion.

To increase its functionalities, you must install the Google Home app on your mobile. First of all, you will be able to access a equalizer that will allow you to configure the sound to your liking Also, you can send the audio from your mobile to hear it at full power.

The Nest Mini is a smart speaker thanks to Google Assistant integration. The personal assistant is there to help you with everything you need: you can ask any questionsuse it to organize your agenda, ask play a specific song or to remind you in 5 minutes to turn off the oven.

Another of the Google Assistant commands is the one used to control other smart devices that you have connected to Google Home. For example, you can say, “Ok Google, turn off the light bulb in my bedroom.”

In short, for 30.99 euros you can get a complete smart speaker: It is beautiful and compact, has great sound quality and many functions that will make your life easier. In fact, you can buy several units to place them in different rooms of the house and thus create an intelligent team of the most complete at home.

