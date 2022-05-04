We would very much like the fried eggplant parmigiana, the donuts with cream and the sandwiches with mortadella to be good for the body. Unfortunately, however, this is not the case.

Despite this, it is wrong to think that only sad and tasteless foods should be chosen to eat well and correctly. There are, in fact, foods that are real jokers, because they combine well with many recipes and perfectly accompany even very different flavors.

In the following lines we will discover the enormous potential of a food, which would be a real friend of our vascular health and beyond. Thanks to its fiber content, it would also help us prevent stones and regulate our intestinal activity.

Let’s find out what it is and what is the best recipe to consume it.

This heart-friendly food would help control cholesterol, blood sugar and even make us do better in the bathroom

The food we are talking about is a cereal and its name is “millet”. It is less known than other more famous cereals such as oats, spelled and barley, but it has nothing to envy to these foods.

In fact, millet is rich in minerals and vitamins, such as vitamin K and B6. The latter, specifically, would be useful for preventing aging, stimulating brain activity and strengthening the immune defenses. This is why it would be so important to hire her. In this regard, we can also find it in this drink rich in precious minerals, but really very cheap.

Also great for controlling cholesterol and blood sugar

Furthermore, millet is rich in fiber. These, in addition to helping intestinal motility, would also be useful for monitoring blood sugars and cholesterol. Millet also contains polyunsaturated fats, which would help cardiovascular health.

That’s why this heart-friendly food would help our cardiovascular health and our bodies.

Millet with prawns, vegetables and a sprinkle of curry

Millet is an excellent food, as well as from a nutritional point of view, also in the kitchen. One of its best features is that it perfectly accompanies many different foods. Today, in fact, we will prepare a single dish with millet, shrimp, zucchini and curry.

To prepare it, we will have to rinse the millet 2 or 3 times under water, until the latter is clear. We will then put a pot full of water on the fire. When the latter boils, we will put the millet in the pot and let it cook for the minutes indicated on its package.

Separately, we will prepare a pot in which we will cook diced zucchini for a few minutes, seasoned with garlic and oil. In another pan we will cook our prawns, blending them with white wine.

We will then add the prawns to the zucchini and let it cook for a few minutes, with the lid closed. When everything is cooked, we will season with a sprinkle of curry and combine our ingredients with millet.

This really simple dish is perfect for staying in shape, but also tastes great. A truly precious recipe, to be kept among our favorites.

