This is how Anuel AA reacted to Karol G’s video in West Hollywood

The singers Karol G and Anuel AA They were dating for a long time but in the first quarter of last year they ended their relationship, leaving millions of fans around the world with their hearts in their hands, who were excited for a long time about a reconciliation that never happened.

Karol G and Anuel AA. Source: Terra archive

It was earlier this year when Anuel AA announced a new love relationship with his colleague, the Dominican singer Yailin, the most viral. The lovebirds are more than in love and permanently post photos together on their social networks and dedicate heartfelt words.

Related news

Anuel AA and Yailin. Source: Terra archive

Although Anuel AA He already proposed to Yailin and they got engaged, it seems that the girl who is 10 years younger than him is quite jealous. This was evidenced when this week, the interpreter of ‘Secreto’ liked a video of Carol G and then took it off.

In the material that quickly went viral on the network, it is seen how a fan discovers Carol G aboard his van and waves to her from his window. This happened in the city of West Hollywood and Bochota was very happy while she did not stop keeping in touch with her fans.

the followers of Carol G immediately noticed the action of Anuel AA and accused Yailin of being villainous, controlling, and jealous. The information was broadcast on the program El Gordo y la Flaca where they discussed the Puerto Rican’s behavior since he is with his new girlfriend.