This is how Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder can be understood

ADHD is a neurobiological disorder that children and young people generally suffer from. There are three types; one in which attention deficit predominates, another in which hyperactivity predominates, and a last one where they manifest together. It is a subject to pay close attention to.

This disorder compromises motor activity, both selective attention, which is the ability to attend to a specific stimulus in the presence of other stimuli, as sustained, which is attending to a stimulus for a long period of time, and impulsiveness.

ADHD is a disorder that can last into adulthood and be widely disabling if left untreated.

In this regard, the child and adolescent psychiatrist, Christian Muñoz Farías, from Colsanitas, explains that “usually the symptoms affect the child for a long time and it is essential for the diagnosis that they are observable by different people from different environments such as the domestic and the school”. For this reason, the specialist explains the characteristics of this disorder.

Why is it important to identify ADHD early?

Someone with a very pronounced ADHD, and especially of the impulsive type, has a greater risk of falling into substance use or exposing himself much more than other people to situations of risk to his health and integrity, if he does not receive treatment and support that help you manage your condition.

All people are restless and scattered at an early age, but it is normal only until the age of eight. After that age, the persistence of these traits is suspicious, not necessarily because there is damage, but yes because there may be a disorder that implies challenges that can be enormous to lead life.

“A child diagnosed early can be accompanied by specialists to develop and learn the skills that they are lacking, without necessarily requiring medication,” says Muñoz.

What can be done if you receive this diagnosis?

Adapt spaces: reduce distracting factors and elements that can trigger impulsiveness in children and young people at home and at school. Accompaniment: through exercises such as sensorineural integration and psychopedagogy therapy to develop concentration and provide tools to manage your impulses. Psychological therapy: helps the patient make sense of their efforts, assimilate their condition and develop a cognitive-behavioral approach. Only after trying all these options and corroborating that the symptoms and difficulties persist, is it decided to add a pharmacological accompaniment.

From his professional perspective, Dr. Muñoz argues that if these tools do not work, it is important to go to a professional and, if necessary, have pharmacological assistance.

ADHD has a very good prognosis, since if it is treated in time it can guarantee an optimal neurodevelopment process for children and young people.

What mental benefits do people who consume fruits have?

People who eat fruit frequently are more likely to report greater positive mental well-being and are less likely to have symptoms of depression than those who don’t, according to new research from Aston University’s School of Health and Life Sciences in the UK.

The results, published in the scientific journal British Journal Of Nutritionsuggest that the frequency with which fruit is eaten is more important for psychological health than the total amount we consume during a typical week.

The team also found that people who eat salty snacks, such as potato chips, which are low in nutrients, are more likely to have higher levels of anxiety.

*With information from Europa Press.