This is how Salma Hayek teaches the passing of the years where many hide it

Salma Hayek is a Mexican actress, businesswoman and producer. She is one of the five Latin American actresses nominated as best actress for the Oscar, she began her career in Mexico, starring in the telenovela Teresa, and went on to star in the movie “El callejón de losmiracles”, for which she was nominated for an Ariel Award.

On April 26, 2006, during an exhibition in Venice, he met François Henri Pinault, president of the luxury goods and distribution group, owner of brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent, Balenciaga and Puma.

Salma Hayek She is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood and at 55 years of age she is still as relevant as at the beginning of her career and continues to reap success on the big screen. The actress has starred in more than thirty films and the most recent have been The Eternals and House of Gucci, alongside great celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto.

Yes OK Salma Hayek has made its way into the film industry and has also become a fashion icon. Currently 55 years old, the famous actress reveals the reality of the passing of the years and proudly shows her first gray hairs and wrinkles, setting an example for other women who resist the passage of time.

Image: Atelier_Philippe_Grand

Recently Salma Hayek she showed her gray hair on a romantic date for Valentine’s Day with her husband Francois Henri Pinault. The couple has been together for more than 10 years and they are very much in love. Although the spouses caused a sensation, it was Salma Hayek who stole all eyes by wearing a collected hairstyle where she wore her gray hair with great class.