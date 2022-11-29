This is how the body of Viola Davis, 57, has been transformed by running

Photo credit: @violadavis/instagram

Yes, we recognize it. It is not the first time that we are witnesses of how the actress Viola Davis has been adopting and changing new training routines facing a new role. Nevertheless, the physical evolution that he has experienced with his latest role is on another level.

And it is that, at 57 years old, the actress has left on record that the begin to practice running it is a good habit that has no age. Now, although the decision was not born from her, but this interest in running is linked to her new role in the film ‘The Woman King’, the evolution and results that she has been achieving, over the months They are a real pass.

You just have to take a look at their social networks to corroborate it. Because yes, the actress, after spending a few arduous months on the treadmill improving your skills, He wanted to share his impressive progression and it is not for less.

Now we warn you, once you see its impressive evolution you will want to copy it, but remember that before throwing yourself on the asphalt (or the treadmill) it is important to choose good running shoes and, also, follow these tips to run and beat all your marks.

Viola Davis shares how she has become a 10-year-old runner

As you can see in the video shared by the actress -where she incidentally tags her personal trainer Gabriela McClain- your progress is more than visible. Look how fast! And, even better, look at that good posture!

Because yes, girls, running seems simple… but it’s not. Even more so, if you have to change your natural way of moving, adapting it to the character you are playing. In this sense, as she revealed, he had to change his technique and his running skills.

For this, the actress began his arduous training off the treadmill itself, focused on the upper body. How? Helping yourself with two light weights, one in each hand, and moving your arms from front to back.

Read more

A technique that, later, on the tape itself recreates to later go, little by little, increasing running speed.

likewise, also was enhancing strength and endurance of the body by performing an unlimited number of push-ups, step ups or agility exercises. In addition, he incorporated into his speed workout routines with resistance bands around the waist area, which urged the movement of the upper body was greater. If you wish, you can recreate that movement with these acclaimed pack of 5 bands of different resistances for just 5 euros.

Regarding the number of sessions or the minutes running the treadmill at maximum speed, it should be noted that, as the actress and trainer affirmed, these were increasing and by intervals, that is, for example, I ran for about 30 minutes on the treadmill and then slowed down for about 10 or 20 seconds and then resumed the previous rhythm. Come on, as in most series of exercises.

And, although, the asphalt is very good… If you prefer to carry out your routine at home due to lack of time and running has always been your great passionyou always can Opt for this most economical treadmill.

In this way, At 57, the actress has managed to incorporate -perhaps, definitively- the cardio of the running to your day to day and, with it, improve your resistance and cardio.

You may also like…

VIDEO: Pilar Rubio’s coach reveals her training routine to keep her in shape