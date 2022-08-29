this time, no problem between Mbappé and Neymar for the penalty

Christophe Galtier confirmed that the French offered the penalty to the Brazilian on Sunday against ASM (1-1).

Is the “penaltygate” already over? Kylian Mbappé only moderately appreciated seeing Neymar take the second penalty against Montpellier (5-2). Add to that unfortunate likes on social media and you have an explosive situation. Since then, everyone has explained themselves. “There is no discomfort“, said Christophe Galtier before the box in Lille (1-7) last week. However, we waited to see. We saw Sunday, against Monaco (1-1), during the fourth day of Ligue 1.

After viewing the VAR images, Benoît Bastien indicated the penalty spot. Guillermo Maripan had indeed hung Neymar Jr in the zone of truth. Except that this time, there was no problem, no turmoil. On the contrary. The 30-year-old Brazilian international quickly took the ball, after clapping his French playmate in the hand and before deceiving Alexander Nübel, the Monegasque goalkeeper (70th). A goal that allowed Paris Saint-Germain to snatch a draw, the sixth of the interested party in 2022-23.

The hierarchy was established, it was Kylian in 1, “Ney” in 2, but… Christophe Galtier

Except that it is in fact… Mbappé who should have fired him. Galtier had maintained the suspense so far, merely saying that the world champion had priority over this Montpellier match, without advancing for the rest of the season. “The hierarchy was established, it was Kylian in 1, “Ney” in 2“Said the former Nice coach at a press conference. And to continue:Afterwards, there is the reality of the match and the moment. “Ney” took the penalty, Kylian left it to him. I especially appreciated Kylian’s attitude of coming to congratulate “Ney” and “Ney”, to thank him for letting him shoot. The most important thing was to score and equalize.“Recall that Mbappé had missed the first penalty against MHSC, Neymar converting the second.

“They changed and ‘Ney’ made the decision to fire him after talking with Kylian. I saw that Kylian was congratulating “Ney” with great pleasure. This is how it should be. They are great players, it’s up to them to feel what’s going on. The most important thing is that Ney marked him and that Kylian came to congratulate him“, previously explained Galtier, on Premium Video. All’s well That ends well ?