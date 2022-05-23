This was the most viral mistake at the Oscars

The appearance of social networks coincidentally coincided with the succession of a series of historical errors that occurred within the framework of the Oscar awards. In this opportunity, we tell you what it was the most viral of all and we also remember other cases in which virtual audiences expressed their astonishment and bewilderment. Here are the details and everything you need to know about it.

The delivery of the Oscar awardsthe ceremony of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the USA that already has 94 editions madehas a rich history full of errors, curiosities and other eccentricities that have been presented throughout all these years.

The history of the Oscar Awards has many memorable moments and also several that are forgotten

However, none of these events had the relevance and impact that what happened had on the 2017 award. To imagine what it meant for all its protagonists, it is enough to remember the discomfort and astonishment that it generated in each of the spectators who followed the ceremony throughout the world.

Faye Dunaway Y Warren Beatty they were in charge of communicating which film was the winner of the most important and long-awaited prize of the whole night. At the time of opening the envelope, the fact that they announced La La Land It did not surprise much because it was one of the great candidates of the day.

The shocking thing happened later, when it had to be announced that there had been an error and that, in reality, the Oscar winner for Best Picture was Luz de Luna (Moonlight). At that time, those responsible for the film starring Emma Stone Y Ryan Gosling They were already thanking the statuette, but they did what they had to do: they gave an account of the piece of paper and gave it to the real winners.

Needless to say, if historical and viral paperbacks it comes, slap it Will Smith gave this year to Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscar ceremony is one of the most important and shameful events of all time.

However, there are also other episodes that caused people to talk and that deserve to be remembered. One of these is the unfortunate accident that Jennifer Lawrence had in 2013the year in which he received what is so far the only Oscar of his career (he won as Best actress for the work he did on The bright side of life).

Jennifer Lawrence’s fall while going up to accept her Oscar

Wearing a dress as striking as it is elegant (it is said to be one of the most expensive in the entire history of the ceremony), Lawrence, perhaps nervous, had the misfortune of stepping wrong when she went on stage to receive her statuette and fell before the eyes of all those present and, also, of the whole world.

After reading all this, do you think there are other events that deserve to be part of this list of viral situations of the Oscars?

