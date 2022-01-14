Those countries where bitcoin and crypto are illegal (or almost)

BEIJING – Controversial but attractive, bitcoin has not suffered the backlash of the pandemic at all. On the contrary, both it and, in general, the whole world of crypto-assets have been the protagonists in a sort of digital Klondike that has hosted in the last two years an unbridled gold rush among investors, collectors and many simply curious.

Praise and criticism intersect. Some, by virtue of its high volatility, consider it a bubble ready to burst. Others see it as a possible safe haven for the future. And then there are the criticisms for the immense energy consumption linked to all the mining activity. At present, bitcoin remains a controversial asset that in the eyes of individual governments moves between the extremes of a broad spectrum. On the one hand, there is a country like El Salvador, which last June gave the green light to the bill that makes cryptocurrency legal tender within its borders. On the other hand, there are those who completely forbid it.

There are in fact about fifteen countries that have transcribed the name of bitcoin (and not only) on their black list, starting from that China which has put in place campaigns to discourage citizens from putting their hands on digital currencies (other than those centralized in the heart of the Dragon) and very harsh repression measures against those who decide to do so anyway. In the neighbor Nepal the state bank Rastra Bank declared it illegal in 2017. So did the central bank of theIndonesia in the following year. We then find theIndia which seems to move in the same path as China, excluding almost all cryptocurrencies from the scenario and introducing its own. And the list also includes the Vietnam, whose central bank has ruled that issuing and using bitcoins as a payment method (but not as an investment asset) are subject to hefty fines.

Continuing west there are the situations ofIran andIraq, where more than real bans you can above all restrictions. In the case of Tehran, there is an ambivalent relationship: the central banking institution prohibits transactions of “mined” digital currencies overseas but, at the same time, encourages mining within its own borders. In the second, however, the picture is more chaotic, with a use of crypto that grows like the hostilities of the government. Also in Turkey the government pulled a brake in the spring of last year, justifying the decision with the risk of “irreparable” damage to the country’s economy. In Russia the situation is more gray; there are no explicit prohibitions but Moscow fears any links with the world of organized crime and keeps its eyes on it.

In Europe, the only country that has for the moment banned some crypto – including bitcoin and Ethereum – is the North Macedonia. Even the Kosovo however, it seems willing, as already announced by his government, to follow the same path. In Africa there are theAlgeria andEgypt, which declared bitcoin transactions not compatible with Islamic law. And the tour ends in Latin America, with the total ban in Bolivia (dated 2014) and the restrictions of the Colombia.