Three films to enjoy George Clooney at his best

At 61 years old, George Clooney He has an extensive career as an actor, screenwriter, producer and director. His best works were done as an interpretive artist and the films that we recommend are the clearest proof of this.

George Clooney: 3 movies to enjoy on HBO Max

The perfect Storm

After a decade of the 90’s with hits like ER Emergencies and missteps like batman and robin, George Clooney he began the new millennium starring in what would be some of the best films of his career. In 2000 she placed herself under the orders of Wolfgang Petersen (The Neverending Story, Troy, Poseidon) and brought to life Billy Tyne, the charismatic captain of a fishing boat who decides to leave known waters in search of more swordfish.

George Clooney in The Perfect Storm – Source: FilmAffinity

the movie is Based on a true story and focuses on the efforts of this captain and his crew to survive the considered “storm of the century”. The main cast is completed Mark Wahlberg, John C Reilly, Diana Lane Y William Fichtner.

the big scam

Related news

It is one of the most important white-collar thief movies of the last few decades. George Clooney shines with another leading man, in this case Danny Ocean, a criminal who, as soon as he gets out of jail, violates parole and hangs out with an old friend (Brad Pitt). The plan he has in mind is as precise as it is complicated: he wants to rob 3 Las Vegas casinos simultaneously for a sum of 150 million dollars.

For this you must recruit a team of professionals, and this is how they enter the scene Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Scott Caan Y Casey Affleck. They also act Julia Roberts Y Andy Garciaand the manager is Steven Soderberghresponsible for films like Erin Brockovich Y Solaris (remake of the Andrei Tarkovsky classic, also starring Clooney). The success of this production gave rise to a saga that until now is made up of 2 sequels and 1 spin-off. Additionally, a prequel is in the works. The good news is that they can all be seen on hbo max.

Syrian

This film is often described as a geopolitical thriller because it focuses on an attack that is the result of an international conflict of interest, especially between the United States and a fictional country in the Middle East. Syrian occupies a more than special place in the filmography of Clooneywhich is because it allowed him to win his first Oscar Award in the category of Best Supporting Actor (he received the Best Picture in 2012 for his work as a producer in argus).

George Clooney in Syriana. For his performance in this film he won an Oscar-Source: hbomax.com

In this work directed by Stephen Gaghanthe 61-year-old American shares a cast with figures such as Matt Damon, Jeffrey Wright, amanda pete, Christopher Plummer Y Chris Cooper.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.