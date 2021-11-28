Three Kings: plot, cast and curiosities about the film with George Clooney

The first Gulf War is still today a conflict that the United States in particular is trying to metabolize and rework through films and audiovisual works dedicated to it. Titles like The courage of the truth And Jarhead they show all the news and horrors introduced by this clash, as well as the weight that each of the countries involved had in its definition. However, there is a film that, with the tones of satirical comedy, deals with this event from unusual and original points of view. It is about Three Kings, directed in 1999 by David O. Russell.

Before dedicating oneself thanks to films like Bright side And American Hustle, he directed this film based on a subject by John Ridley. What attracted Russell, in particular, was the idea of ​​creating a heist movie set during the Golf War. By mixing action, comedy and drama in this way, the director was able to deal with some complex implications of the conflict in his own way, as well as the role played by the United States and the then president. George HW Bush at certain times of the conflict. To give the film a greater pace and a journalistic documentary tone, Russell also used hand-held cameras.

Characterized by numerous problems during filming, due to the high budget, the few days of shooting available and different tensions between the crew, Three Kings finally managed to materialize, obtaining a wide consensus from critics and audiences and establishing itself as one of the best films of its year. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Three Kings: the plot of the film

The protagonists of the film are four American soldiers: the eldest Archie Gates, the first class sergeant Troy Barlow, Chief Elgin And Conrad Vig. Guided by the first, these following the conclusion of the war decide to steal a lot of gold bars arrived from Kuwait and hidden inside the Iraqi bunkers. With the shot done, however, just as they are about to return with the loot to their base, they come across a platoon of Saddam Hussein’s army. They have orders to kill all Iraqi rebels, pushed to oppose Saddam by the American president but then not supported militarily.

Upon learning of the tragic fate that awaits the insurgents, Major Gates decides to take their defense, openly violating the armistice. The battle, however, is tougher than expected and during this Troy is kidnapped and held hostage. Believing him dead, Gates orders his other two men to retire but Conrad does not want to leave his friend alone, convinced that he may still be alive. In a desperate attempt to discover its fate, the three American soldiers must therefore try to reorganize the rebel army with the aim of delivering a decisive blow to Saddam’s military. The operation, however, will be more chaotic and daring than expected.

Three Kings: the cast of the film

The actor was initially speculated for the role of Major Archie Gates Clint Eastwood, but Russell decided to rewrite the character for a younger actor. When by chance George Clooney he read the script, became very interested in the film, and got the chance to play Gates. The experience, however, was not the best, and the bad relationship the actor had with the director is known. The two had in fact heated clashes during the filming, but at the end of the whole they praised the common result achieved. In the role of the soldier Troy Barlow there is instead the actor Mark Wahlberg, who he would then again work with Russell for The Fighter. To immerse himself in the role, the actor underwent several experiences, including a real electric shock in view of a torture scene.

For the role of Conrad Vig, however, Russell contacted the director Spike Jonze, famous for movies Her and Being John Malkovich. Jonze, who at the time was busy filming the latter title, was hesitant about the idea of ​​acting, having never done it before. After convincing both him and the producers, Russell proved that Jonze’s inexperience in acting was perfect for the nature of his character. The rapper Ice Cubeinstead, he plays the role of Chief Elgin. The actors are then present in the film Cliff Curtis in the role of Amir Adbulah e Nora Dunn in those of Adriana Cruz. Holt McCallany is Captain Van Meter and Judy Greer plays Cathy Daitch. Finally, many of the Iraqi rebels seen in the film are real rebels against Saddam’s rule.

Three Kings: the true story, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

Although it is set during the real and dramatic Gulf War, which took place from 1990 to 1991, the one narrated in the film is not exactly a true story. It is instead conceived by comedian John Ridley and then reworked by Russell. Although the characters are therefore fictional, you can still find in the film real details or events concerning the war, including places, names of generals and clashes between civilians and soldiers. This therefore allows the film to be configured equally as a profound criticism of this war and in particular of the involvement of the United States. Russell, in fact, also had the opportunity to meet George Bush jr., Confessing to him that he had made a film critical of his father’s work in that war.

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Three Kings it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Thursday 19 August at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

