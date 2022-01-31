Thud at the US box office for Woody Allen – Cinema

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JAN 31 – Thud at the box office for Woody Allen: his latest film, Rifkin’s Festival, grossed just 24 thousand dollars in the first two days in just 26 theaters.



It didn’t help the snowstorm that raged on the east coast of the USA over the weekend, but it is the lowest in the United States for the director, who returned to the storm after his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow raised serious accusations of pedophilia. .



For comparison, the previous US-released film, “The Wheel of Wonders,” had grossed $ 125,000 in its first opening weekend. The Kate Winslet film, shot in the shadow of the Coney Island amusement parks, premiered in fall 2017, in the months when Dylan’s allegations that Woody molested her as a child made a comeback. “Rifkin’s Festival”, released in May 2021 in Italy, is the 49th film by the 86-year-old director who plans to shoot the 50th in Paris with a subject that evokes that of his “Match Point”. The 48th film, “A Rainy Day in New York”, has never had a real distribution in the United States: it recently passed the caudine forks of the Beijing authorities and will be screened in China from 25 February.



Shot in summer 2019, Rifkin's Festival is an Italian-Spanish co-production with Vittorio Storaro as director of cinematography. The film follows a senior film professor (Wallace Shawn) and the youngest wife (Gina Gershon) of a director whose affair breaks out in the days of the San Sebastian Film Festival. Shawn and Gershon recently defended the director, claiming they believe in his innocence, unlike other stars who have worked with Allen in the past five years: among them, Timothee Chalamet made mea culpa for accepting the part in "A Rainy Day ", donating the entire fee to charity.


